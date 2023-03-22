A global classic in a local language

Who isn’t familiar with Fyodor Dostoevsky, the globally acclaimed Russian novelist, writer and philosopher! The son of a doctor, Dostoevsky, was among five children who spent their life in only two rooms because of their poverty.

He became an engineer, but his first work “Poor Folk” won him accolades. Within a short period of time, he became a celebrity. However, he was arrested in 1849 for being a revolutionist, though he wasn’t one, neither by temperament nor by conviction.

He was sentenced to death, but when the police were about to shoot him and others, the sentence was commuted to hard labour imprisonment. Imprisonment had a debilitating impact on his nerves.

Later on, he was sent to Siberia for four years before he was allowed to return to Russia in 1859. On his return, he started a journal which was banned. He made a speech at a public meeting which was received so well that he became a household name in Russia.

Crime & Punishment was published in 1866, first in instalments and then as a book. It has already been translated into 170 languages. The original is in Russian.

Translating any work from the original language into another language has its own disadvantages, especially if the source and the target languages aren’t related to each other.

As is a known fact that languages are culturally bound and creating cultural nuances in the target language is next to impossible. This becomes too clear when we open the Kashmiri translation of Crime & Punishment done by a famed writer of Kashmir, Shamshad Kralwari.