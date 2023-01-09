What is really the supreme objective of your education? Training in the art of living with zest and grace and decency so that you may be equipped to work, in cooperation with others, for the cause of good life.

All the different arts and sciences, the classical and modern disciplines, the skills and the techniques which form part of your curriculum are really the means to an end and not an end in themselves-the end of leading the ‘good life’ and of making it possible for others to do so.

A holistic and multidisciplinary education would aim to develop all capacities of human beings – intellectual, aesthetic, social, emotional in an integrated way.

Assessment of educational approaches in undergraduate education that integrates humanities and arts with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) have consistently showed positive learning outcomes, including increasing creativity and innovation, critical thinking, team work and better communication skills. Research is also improved and enhanced through holistic and multidisciplinary education approach.