A Journey Taken Together

Many cultures respect senior citizens for their wisdom and experience. Communicating with them enriches our personality and makes us wiser.

Their life stories are genuine and diverse. Counsellors document these stories without interpretation. Every senior citizen gives meaning to the happenings of their life. All stories, whether happy or sad, are meaningful. Senior citizens have lessons for the youth, but they are often not utilised.

Let’s share a story. One day, one of the authors of this article was driving from Nagbal to Srinagar and stopped at Gulab Bagh to buy some fruit. While on the road, he saw a senior citizen who was asking for a lift. Many cars passed by, leaving him unnoticed. It was a harsh winter day and the old man was shivering with cold. The author offered him a lift, and the old man asked to be dropped at Jamia Masjid. While driving, he shared his life story with the author, who then decided to make it a memorable day and visited various historical places in downtown Srinagar, guided by the senior citizen.

This elderly man grew nostalgic as they visited these places. He said, “I was born at Jamia Masjid, our ancestral graveyard is at Malik Sahib Gojwara, and my parents are buried here. It has been 30 years since we shifted to Zakura. I am a retired government teacher with four decades of service in the school education department. I retired as a zonal education officer. My childhood memories are etched here. I was a meritorious student of Islamia High School Rajouri Kadal.”