A Life-Changing Discourse

The last sermon of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), also known as the Farewell Sermon, is a significant and profound address delivered by the Prophet (SAW) during his final pilgrimage to Mecca.

It unfolded as a luminous beacon during his sacred final pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca. This masterful oration encapsulates the very essence of Islam, a radiant guide for the hearts and souls for mankind around the world.

Before a vast congregation at the plain of Arafat, the Prophet (SAW) began by praising the One God, Allah, and expressing gratitude for the guidance bestowed upon the Ummah. He (SAW) emphasized that his mission was now complete and that he had conveyed the message of Islam in its entirety.

The Prophet (SAW) stressed the sanctity and equality of all Muslims, stating that no Arab was superior to a non-Arab and no non-Arab was superior to an Arab. He (SAW) proclaimed that all humans are equal, and their worth is determined solely by their piety and good deeds.

This declaration of racial and ethnic equality was revolutionary in a society marked by tribal divisions and prejudices. This profound declaration served as a cornerstone for the development of the modern concept of human rights within the framework of Islam.

By asserting the inviolability of human life and property, he (SAW) laid down principles that transcended cultural and historical boundaries, establishing the moral imperative to protect and uphold the dignity and rights of every individual.