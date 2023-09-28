A Life-Changing Discourse

The last sermon of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), also known as the Farewell Sermon, is a significant and profound address delivered by the Prophet (SAW) during his final pilgrimage to Mecca.
It unfolded as a luminous beacon during his sacred final pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca. This masterful oration encapsulates the very essence of Islam, a radiant guide for the hearts and souls for mankind around the world.
Before a vast congregation at the plain of Arafat, the Prophet (SAW) began by praising the One God, Allah, and expressing gratitude for the guidance bestowed upon the Ummah. He (SAW) emphasized that his mission was now complete and that he had conveyed the message of Islam in its entirety.
The Prophet (SAW) stressed the sanctity and equality of all Muslims, stating that no Arab was superior to a non-Arab and no non-Arab was superior to an Arab. He (SAW) proclaimed that all humans are equal, and their worth is determined solely by their piety and good deeds.
This declaration of racial and ethnic equality was revolutionary in a society marked by tribal divisions and prejudices. This profound declaration served as a cornerstone for the development of the modern concept of human rights within the framework of Islam.
By asserting the inviolability of human life and property, he (SAW) laid down principles that transcended cultural and historical boundaries, establishing the moral imperative to protect and uphold the dignity and rights of every individual.
The sermon further emphasized the importance of women's rights and their honourable treatment. This declaration was a pivotal step toward addressing the long-standing issues of gender inequality and women's rights, laying the groundwork for improved gender relations in society.
In addition to the profound teachings on human rights and women's rights, another pivotal aspect of the Farewell Sermon delivered by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was his unequivocal prohibition of interest-based transactions. This prohibition, often referred to as the prohibition of usury or riba in Islamic terminology, carried profound implications for economic justice and fairness within the Muslim community.
He (SAW) recognized the inherent injustice and exploitation in interest-based transactions, which often led to the enrichment of the wealthy at the expense of the less fortunate. By categorically forbidding such practices, he sought to create a more equitable economic system that prioritized the well-being of all members of society.
By forbidding interest-based transactions, he (SAW) sought to eradicate a practice that often trapped individuals and communities in cycles of debt and poverty. This prohibition emphasized the responsibility of those with means to support those in need, promoting a culture of mutual assistance and social solidarity.
Within the profound Farewell Sermon of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), there exists yet another significant dimension - the reminder of the Day of Judgment and the earnest call to mindfulness, righteousness, and accountability. This message of spiritual awakening and moral responsibility carries deep implications and serves as a guiding principle for whole mankind.
The importance of brotherhood and unity within the Ummah was a recurring theme in the sermon. The Prophet (SAW) likened the Ummah to a single body, where if one part suffers, the whole body feels the pain. This message of solidarity and mutual support within the Ummah is not merely a theoretical concept but a practical imperative. It fosters a sense of shared responsibility and care for one another, creating a tightly knit social fabric that transcends divisions of ethnicity, nationality, and social status. It promotes an atmosphere of inclusivity and compassion, where the welfare of every member is of paramount concern.
In the culminating moments of a pivotal event in the history of Islam, the Prophet Muhammad, (peace be upon him), stood before a diverse assembly of people, believers and non-believers alike, gathered on the vast plains of Arafat. It was during his farewell pilgrimage, a momentous occasion that would be etched into the annals of Islamic history as the Farewell Sermon. The very essence of his mission as the final prophet was to be encapsulated in this profound address.
As he (SAW) gazed upon the multitude before him, their hearts reverberating with anticipation and reverence, the Prophet (SAW) posed a poignant question to the assembly. He (SAW) inquired whether he had effectively conveyed the message entrusted to him by the Almighty. His (SAW) inquiry transcended mere rhetoric; it was an earnest plea for affirmation, a desire to ensure that he had faithfully discharged his divine duty as the Messenger of Allah.
The response from the assembly was nothing short of awe-inspiring—a resounding chorus of affirmation and consent, echoing through the plains of Arafat. He (SAW) then raised his index finger toward the heavens and declared, "O Allah, bear witness. O Allah, bear witness," three times, sealing the message of Islam for all time.
The Farewell Sermon of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) serves as a timeless guide for whole Ummah, emphasizing the principles of equality, justice, compassion, and piety. This historic sermon remains a source of guidance and inspiration, reminding believers of their responsibilities to Allah and their fellow human beings.
Dr. Irshad Ahmad, Faculty Member, Department of Education, University of Kashmir, Srinagar.