A Life Consecrated: The Story of Shams Faqīr

Poetry, throughout history, has been a powerful means of expressing experiences, ideas, and art. Within this realm, Muslim mystic poets have reached the pinnacle of poetic expression.

Drawing from their esoteric experiences, they endeavour to lead people back to the Word of God, making them revered as moral teachers in society. One notable figure from the nineteenth century is Muḥammad Siddīq Bhat (1843-1901), renowned by his pen name Shams Faqīr.

He was a remarkable Kashmiri Ṣūfī mystic, and his poetry continues to captivate and intrigue readers even today.

Through the skilful use of similes, metaphors, and idioms, he vividly portrays his religious experiences in his poems. Many of his verses illuminate the various states (aḥwāl) and stages (maqāmāt) that a seeker (sālik) encounters on the journey towards attaining presence of the Truth (al-Ḥaqq).

One of his renowned verses, “wanay-yo sīrr-i asrār, yinov āsakh wobeely” (Let me enlighten you with the secret of secrets, be not distracted, however), not only encapsulates the essence of his religious experience but also conveys the tender concern of a caring teacher.

The story of Shams Faqīr has been preserved in numerous works, primarily in the Kashmiri language. In this account, we shall focus on providing a concise life sketch of this esteemed Ṣūfī-poet.

Shams’ life was predominantly spent in Kashmir during the rule of the Dogras (1846-1947). He was born in Chinkraal Mohalla of Haba-Kadal, Srinagar, and his final resting place is in district Budgam’s Kresh-Pura village, now known as Shams-pura in honour of the Ṣūfī poet.

Afaq Aziz, one of the compilers of Shams Faqīr’s poetry, suggests that Shams Faqīr was born in 1839 and passed away in 1916. On the other hand, Moti Lal Saqi, another compiler of Shams’ poetry, contends that he was born in 1843 and died in 1901. The latter dates find support in an inscription on Shams’ tombstone, which states that he was born in 1843 and passed away in 1901. Consequently, it is reasonable to assert that Shams’ life mainly spanned the 19th century, and he departed for the eternal world in the early 20th century.