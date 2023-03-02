A mega event at SKUAST-K

Nutri-Cereals: Nutri-Cereals popularly known as Millets are a group of small grained food crops. These are highly nutritive, tolerant to drought and other extreme weather condition; do not require much input and most of them are natives of the country.

These are rightly being called as ‘Super Foods’ and ‘Food of Future’ that provide most of the nutrients required for normal functioning of human body. As the year 2023 is also being celebrated as International Year of Millets, the Mela comes with a unique opportunity to raise awareness about the nutritional and health benefits of these nutri-cereals.

In our country, there is very low percentage of value addition and processing. This Mela will specially focus on this aspect wherein various ethnic value added food products made from different traditional crops will be at display.

Agri-Startups and Agri-Industrial Expo: Startups in the agriculture sector have been capturing the attention of all due to their immense potential in income and employment generation opportunities. SKUAST-K has also taken the lead in promoting establishment of different ventures related to agriculture sector by upgrading the skills of youths.

This mela will also give an opportunity to those young entrepreneurs to depict their business models and prototypes. Similarly, an Agri-Industrial Expo will also promote the products developed by various stakeholders for further procurement by industrial houses and also for the industrial houses to demonstrate their products for purchase by the farming community.

Guidance and Awareness: Most of the programmes and schemes of the government as well as other agencies do not reach the ultimate beneficiaries because of the lack of awareness and knowledge. To make them aware and guide them regarding various programmes and schemes different development departments as well as financial institutions like J&K Bank, SBI, ICICI, NABARD, HDFC and many other organisations will be there to guide and aware all. They will come up with relevant literature.

Digital Agriculture: Today agriculture is witnessing what is called ‘digitalisation’. Digitalisation of agriculture has emerged as another revolution, more so for the large numbers of the world’s smallholder farmers.

Nearly a third of the global population relies on agriculture for a living, and growth in this sector has been shown to be at least twice as effective at reducing poverty as growth coming from other sectors. Thus Digitalisation has to be promoted.

The Mela will stress on smart agriculture technologies, precision farming, agricultural drones and different mobile apps. SKUAST-K has already started working on this aspect. The maiden drone demonstration of the university was done a few months back at KVK Kulgam as well as at main campus Shalimar. In the mela drone demonstration will also be done for the farming community.