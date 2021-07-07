A Movement in Kashmir’s Historiography

The first section is divided into four chapters where the author has recollected the ideas, connected the dots, and recast the past by travelling out to some lesser-known facts and things that have, nevertheless, considerably shaped the socio-political history of Kashmir during the times of the Dogras and, later, Sheikh Abdullah. The book follows a new but rare path of dwelling on the personality of Sheikh, nature of the Dogra state, Muslim Conference and its conversion into National Conference by Abdullah, and its ill effect on the political landscape of Kashmir very exquisitely. Later, this section also talks about the post ‘accession’ era of Sheikh, his journey to becoming the Prime Minister, his dethronement from the chair in 1953, and his political romance with Plebiscite Front for many years till he justified the accord in 1975. Thus, this section would bounce us detailed account of Abdullah’s ‘dubious’ role in the politics of the state till his death in 1982.

The second section would tell the reader about the cultural richness of Kashmir and its people. Divided into seven chapters, narrates the tragic loss of culture and the reasons for its forfeiture to what author calls “robbing the valley of its rich heritage”. Here Khalid recounts the advent of cinemas, everyday life experience of common Kashmiris with cinemas, changing of names of places in Kashmir with new forenames as new identities and few beautiful tales of some important people of city Srinagar, aspects that are often missing or inadequately discussed in the ‘mainstream’ histories. One can conceivably recognize the significance of this section further by reading two significant chapters. One, Of Prices and Fares and second, Romance with Rumours. The first one would tell us about the trade and prices of commodities in historical chronology while the second is a fascinating analysis of rumours that have been—and still continue to be—a source of political knowledge against political elite in J&K. All these fragments of our past had till now not received any scholarly attention. It is here that the author meticulously captures the dynamics of the mood of the people living in the valley through its tumultuous times in the last century.