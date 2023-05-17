A movement to rethink

The philosophy of Said Nursi is an expression of heterodox, and unconventional views on Sufism. His intellectual, mystical, and spiritual stimulus continues to be distinguished in the contemporary Islamic world.

We must acknowledge the important role Said Nursi played in the integration of religion and modern secular sciences into an all-inclusive framework for the emancipation of moral values; not only Muslim part of the world but the whole mankind.

In addition, he emphasised that Islam is a path towards enlightenment and Quran is the ultimate knowledge and guidance and he who learned it by heart will certainly resuscitate faith, spread education, build scientific temper.

That is to say that his philosophy is a modest walk in the direction of rethinking our approach towards faith, education and science, or a good interface among them.

The literature on Said Nursi is indeed a great asset not only for the Muslim culture but also for the development of Sufism, Tariqa and its allied subjects (Machasin, 20059) in the world.

For that reason, Islamic Studies department at tertiary level (college and university) must embark upon the journey of reentering Said Nursi’s philosophy.

Maximum aspects of Said Nursi’s life are determined by the Islamic philosophies and values, and his scientific thoughtfulness was no exception.

Every culture and civilization tries to improve the moral standards and maximise the social welfare in which it is involved and to learn and adopt science and technology in order to harness them to their maximum social advantage.

Whatsoever be the establishing canons and doctrines of society, there are some universal canons which administer almost all societies of the world like a canon of honesty, reliability, and uprightness.

In the Middle Ages Islamic philosophy did not succumb to the philosophical comparative analysis between physical objects and spiritual objects having subconscious nature.

This is a more realistic and representative interpretation, and understanding of reality which is beyond what is seen and observed. And we certainly find it a more accurate and convincing view of reality than is permissible by modern positivist canons and guidelines of science.

There is a very high correlation between the rate of acceptance of religious values as a tool to science. Just as the Muslims were following snail’s pace to the Quranic knowledge as a positive input to science, the Western people were also sluggish to be familiar with the Islamic source of their scientific methodology.