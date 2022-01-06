A Mystic Spot

The shrine of Hazrat Baba Shakoor ud Din (RA), which sits high at a hillock called Sherkot, at Watlub, is a mystic marvel. It is at a distance of 17 kms in the north east of Sopore.

This spiritual hillock is also called as Kral Sangri. This shrine offers a pleasant view of the Asia’s largest fresh water lake, the Wulur and the adjacent villages. Here one could see mystic beauty as far as an eye can see. While visiting this shrine, one feels in close proximity of Allah, the Almighty.

Billions of thanks to the shrine management for providing the vital leads to this author for this column.