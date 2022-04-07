A net of securities

Food security is a situation that exists when “all people, at all times have physical social and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food that meets their requirements and food preferences for an active and healthy life”.

Although, nutritional security falls within the ambit of the broader food security paradigm, we have achieved food security but nutritional security is yet to be achieved. Nutritional security demands the intake of a wide range of foods that provide the essential, needed nutrients.

We need diversity in our food intake in terms of cereals, vegetables, fruits, milk, meat and other food items to provide us with all the essential nutrients like vitamins, fats, proteins, carbohydrates and minerals like calcium, iron, manganese required for the growth and development of our bodies. Thus food security has to be complimented with nutritional security if we are to take the benefits of food security to the fullest.