Kashmir Valley’s rich literacy landscape has over the years witnessed the emergence of a new breed of bards — who use poetry as a matter of faith and a creative expression to capture the prevailing times plagued with protracted problems.

There are countless volumes of poetry written by women in Kashmir who deserve our praise and adoration, but Dr. Shahida Shabnum has established herself as one of the most inspiring and impactful poetess

From the late eighties all the way to the modern digital age, with a different message that will inspire you to take action in your own life, to ignite social and political change, to reach out to a friend, or to take a stand for the environment we all share. Her poetic style is one that combines honesty with nostalgia, and always manages to leave an impression on those who read it.

The main characteristic of Dr. Shahida Shabnam's writings is her interesting story-telling and use of simple language. Her writings describe the problems of the contemporary period.

She is a seeker, a mystic, naturalist and much more, and her poetry is one of the most useful expressions of her inner experiences. She has a skilful way of evoking life’s mysteries and most complex philosophies in just a few short lines. And if falling upon the right ears, those lines can change lives.

She is one of the first authors to write about social issues and the plights of women and the downtrodden. She is one of the most celebrated writers of the Kashmiri region and is regarded as one of the foremost Kashmiri writers of the contemporary period.

She is a passionate poet, dedicated to confronting the social injustices of racism, sexism, and homophobia through her work. Her poetry is powerfully rooted in her experiences as a woman, a daughter, a mother, and a lifelong warrior for equality.

She is a celebrated poetess and stunning illustrator, and her concise, impactful words on womanhood and relationships will cut straight to your deepest emotions.