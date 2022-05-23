A new dawn at Kashmir University

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration in Jammu and Kashmir has truly broken the glass ceiling with the appointment of Kashmir University's first woman Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nilofar Khan, a daughter-of-the-soil.

This appointment does not merely acknowledge the fact that women can lead academic institutions as big as Kashmir University from the front, it also expands the boundaries for Kashmiri women in other fields to take up the leadership roles in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is also an acknowledgement of the fact that women in Kashmir have braved odds and conflict and yet reached the pinnacle of their success within and beyond the vast world of academia.

And for breaking this glass ceiling that has hit women of Kashmir off and on, the Manoj Sinha-led administration deserves applause for its commitment to the cause of women empowerment.