A New Direction for Old Warriors: Way to celebrate National Dentist’s Day!

To honour your dentist today, you can start by committing to your oral health and being responsible towards it. Simple measures in your everyday practice can make a significant difference in preserving your smile for a longer time. Brushing twice a day, scheduling dental checkups every 6 months, avoiding sticky food are some of the few measures promoted by dentists to help individuals cater to their oral health in a better way.

On the flip side, a grim picture is presented when we observe the fate of qualified dentists in Jammu & Kashmir which has been in turmoil since the past 13 years – In 2009, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission opened its doors and accepted 360 dentists in their fleet.

Since then, the hearts and minds of young people have only been filled with despair, unfulfilled empty promises by various government officials, and wasted efforts.

As more and more dentists have abandoned all hope of government assistance over the period of time and started their own dental clinics, this has led to a cycle of increasing financial debt which was exacerbated further by COVID which limited the scope of work to elective procedures only.