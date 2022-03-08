A New Direction for Old Warriors: Way to celebrate National Dentist’s Day!

Dentistry as a field has immense opportunities for whose seeking to change someone’s life. Our oral cavity is responsible most importantly to help you with several basic functions like talking, mastication, swallowing, aesthetics and so much more.
The magic of rehabilitation of the oral cavity thus allows an individual to feel better – by relieving their pain, modifying their smile or giving them a new set of teeth. This sense of betterment is a feeling understood by almost all of us who have ever experienced any dental ailment.
The importance of maintain good oral health goes a long way due to its inter-twinned nature with the rest of the body. ‘As it’s rightly said, your mouth is a gateway to your body.’
Often our mouth holds the first tell- signs of any dysfunction/derangement that might be occurring elsewhere in the body and can help in early detection, reducing the severity of the disease and improving the prognosis.
Historically, the professional capacitance of a dental surgeon only encompassed extracting the offending tooth, over the years with advances in the field today we stand at a point with innumerable materials, techniques and technologies available to help patients in a way which is curated keeping their individualized mental, physical and economic status in mind.
The 6th March marks a day to commemorate the efforts put forth by dentists who work tirelessly towards achieving the above said goals but ironically are refrained from experiencing the due honour, validation and respect from the society.
National Dentist’s Day is celebrated every year to thank these heroes of our society with an aim to serve as a scaffold for building a positive outlook towards this field of human sciences.
To honour your dentist today, you can start by committing to your oral health and being responsible towards it. Simple measures in your everyday practice can make a significant difference in preserving your smile for a longer time. Brushing twice a day, scheduling dental checkups every 6 months, avoiding sticky food are some of the few measures promoted by dentists to help individuals cater to their oral health in a better way.
On the flip side, a grim picture is presented when we observe the fate of qualified dentists in Jammu & Kashmir which has been in turmoil since the past 13 years – In 2009, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission opened its doors and accepted 360 dentists in their fleet.
Since then, the hearts and minds of young people have only been filled with despair, unfulfilled empty promises by various government officials, and wasted efforts.
As more and more dentists have abandoned all hope of government assistance over the period of time and started their own dental clinics, this has led to a cycle of increasing financial debt which was exacerbated further by COVID which limited the scope of work to elective procedures only.
According to the WHO, the ideal dentist-to-population ratio is 1:7500. Jammu and Kashmir has a dismal figure of 1:30,000. This isn't due to a scarcity of competent professionals; India boasts the world's second-largest number of dentists.
This predicament is the result of regional carelessness, which has resulted in 5000 eligible candidates sitting idle and being left to God's mercy. According to the data, Jammu and Kashmir requires at least 2026 dentists to serve its estimated 1.50 million people.
Only 543 positions have been established and filled, leaving 1483 vacancy that must be filled immediately to meet the minimum requirements stipulated by international standards for competent oral healthcare. The J&K Dental Surgeon Association, had launched a months long protest, requesting that vacancies be created as soon as possible to rescue educated youth from unemployment.
As a result, a plan for the recruitment of dental surgeons and consultants was written. All attempts, however, were in vain, and all expectations were dashed when the file was repeatedly rejected by the J&K finance department, citing financial restrictions. Continuous efforts, protests, and petitions did make an impact, as the proposal was revised, and federal entities began the process of creating 587 new positions, though no official notice has been issued, and recruitment still remains a dream for many.
All this has led the dentists of Jammu & Kashmir to question their faith in themselves and the system after investing tens of thousands of rupees in their schooling, equipment, and clinic setup costs.
The J&K Dental Surgeon Association, Indian Dental Association J&K Chapter & Society of Dental Surgeons J&K and their continuous protest is simply another attempt to call attention to their issues to be heard and accounted for. It's past time for government officials to take notice and the required steps to quickly hire skilled personnel while also recognising dentists as part of numerous governmental missions to deliver healthcare to the public.
Now is the time to remind these unsung heroes that they are more than just a piece of paper, and that their efforts and willingness to serve humanity are recognised and valued. Thus this Dentist’s Day lets pledge to take care of our oral health and honour dentists around us.
Just dropping a ‘Thank You’ message or being grateful in your own way – is enough to light up their day. Spreading awareness and supporting drives put forth by dentists also is a crucial way of helping the society at large. Together, we are sure that the future shall be as bright as your smile. Happy National Dentist’s Day!
The author is a Dentist and active in positive perception management of various organizations.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.