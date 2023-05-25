A New Kashmir Unveiled

BY AYEESHA RASHID

As a Kashmiri student who ventured out from her homeland to pursue education in the bustling city of Mumbai, I find my heart pulled in two directions. While my aspirations have found a temporary home amidst the opportunities and vibrancy of this metropolis, my soul yearns for development in my beloved Kashmir.

Today I cannot help but reflect on the transformation that has unfolded in this region since August, 2019. The tumultuous echoes of war long to be replaced by a symphony of peace. It is ironical to the boundless energy and dynamism I have witnessed that propels Mumbai forward. A place where dreams are nurtured and the pursuit of progress is palpable in every corner.

But when I walk through the streets here to navigate the rhythm of this urban landscape, my heart remains tethered to the soil of Kashmir. I hold a deep-seated desire to witness the same progress and prosperity in Kashmir. A future where the natural resources, rich cultural heritage, and untapped potential are harnessed to create opportunities for its own people.

The war-torn region embraces a thriving tourism season, with smiles adorning the faces of its inhabitants. Everywhere you look, the spirit of a new Kashmir comes to life, a place that welcomes people, where hope and promise awaken with the arrival of spring.

The border areas of Jammu & Kashmir, which have long endured the brunt of crossfire and shelling, are experiencing a newfound sense of tranquility and certainty. People residing there now aspire for improved healthcare, education, livelihoods, and economic opportunities. They rightfully demand and attain their democratic rights.

The G-20 summit has served as an eye-opener for anyone that regards Jammu & Kashmir merely as a troubled region. The political and security lens through which we have been viewed has undergone a transformation as well.

As India underwent its G20 presidency, the participation of delegates from numerous countries has marked a historic moment for Kashmir. Hope permeates the air, as people anticipate the positive impact this will have on tourism and trade in the region.

When we witnessed this monumental event, a question arises on behalf of the people: Will the stakeholders in the tourism sector also recognize the potential of border tourism, offering a new path for the people of J&K, particularly those residing on the borders?