A peep into human relationships

Professor Dr U. Kaul’s piece published by “Greater Kashmir” in its edition of 16th June, 2021 must have indeed touched many of its readers (including me) at the core of their heart. Dr Kaul, an eminent cardiologist of international fame, has brought laurels not only to J&K but entire country with his profound professional dexterity, humility and humaneness especially for Kashmiris. Greater Kashmir has been doing a great service to its readers by publishing Dr Kaul’s articles related to cardiac issues quite often. I for myself would vouch for it and admit to have benefited a lot from reading his articles.

While perusing, the contents of the piece flighted me for a while down my memory lane almost six decades ago. Many a sweet memory and face cropped up in my mind which will remain embedded in my mind till I am alive. Incidentally, one such magnificent personality possessing robust human values is a co-named person Neelam Kaul. An ever smiling officer was posted as Treasury Officer, at the Sub Treasury Office of J&K Government, Finance Department, at 5 Prithvi Raj Road, New Delhi. Being a migrant herself, her official duties would often bring her in close touch with Kashmiri migrants. The visitors having been displaced from their home and hearth in Kashmir would often sound indignant and dismayed, quite genuinely. But Neelam Ji’s broad smile and human approach would always soften these agitated minds. My spouse and son too have been among these visitors very often.

Back home, they would fondly remember Neelam Ji and narrate some touching occurrences which they had witnessed during their visit. Once on my visit to Delhi I made it a point to meet the officer in person during office hours. Before introducing myself I watched her keenly to ascertain the realty myself. Honest to man and God, I found her extremely affable and well mannered officer. Ever since her retirement around a decade ago, we are in regular touch with each other, sending greetings and warm wishes to each other.