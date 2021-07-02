A peep into human relationships

Professor Dr U. Kaul’s piece published by “Greater Kashmir” in its edition of 16th June, 2021 must have indeed touched many of its readers (including me) at the core of their heart. Dr Kaul, an eminent cardiologist of international fame, has brought laurels not only to J&K but entire country with his profound professional dexterity, humility and humaneness especially for Kashmiris. Greater Kashmir has been doing a great service to its readers by publishing Dr Kaul’s articles related to cardiac issues quite often. I for myself would vouch for it and admit to have benefited a lot from reading his articles.
While perusing, the contents of the piece flighted me for a while down my memory lane almost six decades ago. Many a sweet memory and face cropped up in my mind which will remain embedded in my mind till I am alive. Incidentally, one such magnificent personality possessing robust human values is a co-named person Neelam Kaul. An ever smiling officer was posted as Treasury Officer, at the Sub Treasury Office of J&K Government, Finance Department, at 5 Prithvi Raj Road, New Delhi. Being a migrant herself, her official duties would often bring her in close touch with Kashmiri migrants. The visitors having been displaced from their home and hearth in Kashmir would often sound indignant and dismayed, quite genuinely. But Neelam Ji’s broad smile and human approach would always soften these agitated minds. My spouse and son too have been among these visitors very often.
Back home, they would fondly remember Neelam Ji and narrate some touching occurrences which they had witnessed during their visit. Once on my visit to Delhi I made it a point to meet the officer in person during office hours. Before introducing myself I watched her keenly to ascertain the realty myself. Honest to man and God, I found her extremely affable and well mannered officer. Ever since her retirement around a decade ago, we are in regular touch with each other, sending greetings and warm wishes to each other.
My chain of thoughts threw up another Neelam, a very enigmatic personality, a literally laureate and a socialite hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Neelam Gamadia was Principal of a highly reputed college of Ahmedabad. Her scholastic pursuits and keen interest in electronic media brought her in touch with me during my tenure at Doordarshan Kendra Ahmedabad in late eighties. In no time, our families came so close to each other as if we were cut for each other but thrown away distantly by Almighty God. My children and wife got so much of love and affection from the kindhearted lady and her family, that they hadn't got as much from their own kith and kin. We tried our utmost to reciprocate the love and affection she had showered upon us to the best possible measure we could. She happened to be a close associate of legendary singer Begum Akhtar who fondly spent her last days in her company. Neelam Ji is no more in this world, yet, she will remain in our heart and mind always. Quietly, we salute her soul.
My four year tenure in Ahmedabad gave us the most valuable treasure of love, affection, humanity across the board from all religions, caste and creed. Alas! Gujaratis and Kashmiris have been demonized by vested interest beyond all proportions by fanning communal hatred and pernicious thinking. We didn't find even an iota of that devilish deeds and murky behavior throughout the length and breadth of Gujarat. Eventually, we decided to keep our memories of Gujarat fresh and everlasting by marrying our only daughter into a Gujarati family more than a decade and half ago. I have a lot and lot more touching events to narrate about Gujaratis but constraint of space keep me from going further.
My firsthand feel with our national capital Delhi and Delhiites dates back to early seventies. After finishing my PG in Economics from Kashmir University, I was offered a research assignment by an internationally reputed research institute named NCAER. Shortly after taking up my assignment, I incidentally chanced upon to come into contact with a Hindu (Sindhi) family that had migrated to India post-partition and settled down in Delhi. It was a well knit family of five heads who had barely managed to escape the wrath of partition and post-partition atrocities. The partition had taken a heavy toll of the family including the head of the family, the main bread winner. Almost, entire colony was inhabited by Sindhi migrants. There was hardly any household which had not lost two or three souls during partition, some even more. Their anger and hate can be well imagined.
Unaware of these harsh brutalities, I rented out a room for myself in one of the houses of the colony. Initially, I was supposed to be a paying guest but in no time the head of the family, a noble lady like my own mother, asked me to live with the family like her own son, “Prem”. Additionally, the family had two young girls and an elderly uncle. The whole family showered undaunted and immeasurable love and affection upon me which was comparable only with my own parents and siblings. Barely a few months later, the noble lady snubbed me when I called her out as aunty. Her firm command was “I am your Mummy as to Prem, Usha and Meera, not aunty”.
Thereafter, they never accepted even a penny from me till I lived with them. It is the same Delhi where a saint and seer of highest spiritual order in contemporary India before whom lakhs of devotees prostrate in respect has been and will ever remain like a Godfather to my son. Wish him a healthy and a long long life.
Rita Dhar, a Kashmiri migrant settled in Delhi post migration whom I still call “Munna Teath” as I used to call her more than five decades ago, bristles with brotherly feelings and affection as I have for her. Having my four own sisters I have always counted her as my fifth sister. The two families lived adjacent to each other in a densely populated mohallah of downtown city called Nawakadal. The area had a mixed population of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims. The intracommunity bonding was so strong that siblings of both families called each other by the same name as their own parents. Although, the elders of both families have left this world long ago, yet the bonding between the siblings of both families gets stronger by each passing day.
Dr Jagat Mohini, a legendary name in J&K who is more known as “the supermom of Kashmir ”, “Florence Nightingale of Kashmir” or the “Mother Teresa of the valley” had her roots in Lahore and graduated from the most prestigious King Edward Medical College, Lahore, was married to a Kashmiri boy Dr. Onkar Nath Thussu, a renowned Pathologist. She migrated to Kashmir in pre-independence era and spent the rest of her life in the service of Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits.
Instead of choosing the most sought after and prestigious government service, the husband-wife duo preferred to set up their own hospital in the heart of downtown of Srinagar city so as to help hapless Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits. Post ninety migration, the supermom refused to migrate so as to not leave her Muslim brothers and sisters in despondence. In the midst of worst of militancy, she continued to apply balm on the wounds of Kashmiri Muslims and kept her hospital open round the clock. Years after she left us eternally, every Kashmiri fondly cherishes her memories. She continues to live in the heart of my now adult children as “Nani Amma”.
I have many more incredible and sweet events of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence which has been the “hallmark” of J&K for the last several centuries to mention which will sound unbelievable to a reader but are real truths. Let me keep that for second episode. This is what our “Glorious India” has been since immemorial times. My immense thanks and warm wishes to Professor Dr U Kaul who is doing us proud and setting up a chain of “Gauri Hospital” in Kashmir for Kashmiris.
Siraj Quraishi. IBS, IS Ex Deputy Director General Doordarshan.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.