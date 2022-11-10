A Pious Soul

Peer Hussian Shah, popularly known as Hussian Saeb Kutlari, was a prominent Sufi figure blessed with keen insight and eloquence. He is counted among the renowned sufi saints of Kashmir. His shrine at a village called Kutlari is thronged by the devotees round the year.
Kutlari is at a distance of 12 km from Handwara town and falls within the jurisdiction of Qalamabad tehsil of Kupwara district in Jammu & Kashmir. This village is not only famous for scenic beauty and trout fish but also for the sufi saint Hassian Saeb.
From available oral sources this author came to know that Hussian Saeb Kutlari was a great sufi saint of his times who worked tirelessly for the welfare his society.
Billions of thanks to Peer Mehraj ud Din, grandson, Sajdah Bagam, niece of this mystic, and Nisar Azam Sahib, a leading poet & translator for providing me vital leads for this column.
Born in 1929 at a small village called Kutlari, Hussian Saeb was admired in the whole area for his generosity and piety.
His father namely Peer Yahiya Shah and mother namely Aziz Ded were known for their simplicity and generosity.
Hassian Saeb had lineage with the eminent sufi saint of Baba family of Dangiwacha, Baramulla namely Hazrat Afzal Baba (RA).
Peer Hassian Shah Kutlari received his education upto 8th standard. His spiritual endowments provoked him to seek a guide who could quench his spiritual hunger. For this purpose, he went to Hazrat Qadir seab Hiri of Kupwara and became his cherished disciple. He also followed Hazrat Moulana Mohammad Amin Owaisi of Kasheera Kupwara.
Nisar Azam sahib, a leading poet & translator narrated an interesting event of this mystic to the author of this column.”One day Hussian Saeb went on an excursion at Satbaran caves Kupwara with his school. Suddenly a famous saint of Kupwara namely Qadir Saeb Hiri appeared there and gave him a half chewed date.
It is said that when he ate that date, he was lost in spiritual wonderments and his heart was filled with heavenly bless”. The teacher recognised his pupil and the pupil recognised his teacher. Thus began his mystic journey.
From the family sources this author came to know that Hassian Saeb did not ever marry but passed his life in the love of Allah, the merciful, through meditation and mystic experience. Hassian Saeb is also reported to have performed 40 days ‘chilla’ in the underground cave Khankah of Shahnagri Mawar Handwara, a village inhabited and named by a towering sufi saint Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Wahab 700 years ago.
As per family sources, one day Hassian Saeb left his home and went to Ajmeer and to Hazrat Nizam ud Din, Delhi, and stayed there for decades. The institution of “Langar” influenced him much and he felt the need to start it at his native village Kutlari. In 1995 Hassian opened a Langar at Kutlari to feed the hungry people irrespective of religion, caste and creed.
As we know the institution of “Langar” emerged from towering Sufi saint Fariduddin Ganjshakar, a sufi saint who lived in the Punjab region during 13th century. The concept of “Langar” is a nice symbol of charity and equality. Unfortunately the “Langar” of Peer Hussian Saeb of Kutlari stopped to function after his demise.
It is believed that he was the follower of Suhrawardi Sisila of sufism. He spent days and nights in prayers and meditation. As per Sajdah Bagam his niece, who served him till his last breath, Hassian Saeb never left his prayers. He advised his followers to pray five times a day.
As per family sources in first 20 years Hassan Saeb was a wandering “Darvash”, but in last 20 years he strictly fallowed Islamic Shariyah. Never missed any prayer and would go for months with out eating or drinking anything.
The personality of this mystic can not be put into the words. A number of Karamaats, miracles are attributed to this mystic which are beyond any explaination. His grandson Peer Mahraj ud Din Shah narrated one to the author of this column. One day Hassian Saeb said someone to call late Abdul Ahad Kar, the ex. member of assembly. When Abdul Ahad Kar reached there, this mystic garlanded him and told him that he was going to represent that area. Surprisingly there was no such sign of elections at that time. Just after few months Abdul Ahad Kar won the elections in 1996 and did great work for the construction of Langer and Masjid Sharief at Kutlari.
One of his Karamat is narrated by Dr. Rafeeq Masoodi, former ADG Doordarshan. “I know Hussian Saeb personally. His sister was married at Dangiwacha. Hassian Saeb often visited her. When there were no rains, people of Dangiwacha used to clean “Nagraad", a group of natural water springs and this highly spiritual personality, Hassian Saeb would suddenly appear there and it rained. I still remember when he would not appear there, there was no rain.” Hassian Saeb used to bathe in the ice cold water in the harsh winters There are many strange incidents about him which are beyond explanation.
Hassian Saeb Kutlari had no worldly yearning, lived a simple life and did not receive money from his visitors. What so ever was coming was spent in the Langar, free community kitchen. As per family sources Hassan Saeb would go for weeks without eating or drinking any thing.
Hassian Saeb Kutlari had a galaxy of followers through out the length and breadth of Kashmir. People from all walks of life used to visit him and get his blessings.
Hassain Saeb travelled all over India. He was great lover of books. From oral sources this author came to know that the mystic preached love and brotherhood and to him simple living and love to mankind was the best way to come close to Allah.
Hussian Saeb Kutlari left for heavenly abode on 03 March 2003 and his funeral prayer was led by Molvi Saif ud Din of Trathpora Kupwara. As per his wishe he was buried at Kutlari. He is counted among the renowned sufi saints of Kashmir. His legacy needs to be shared and preserved.
