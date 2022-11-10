A Pious Soul

Peer Hussian Shah, popularly known as Hussian Saeb Kutlari, was a prominent Sufi figure blessed with keen insight and eloquence. He is counted among the renowned sufi saints of Kashmir. His shrine at a village called Kutlari is thronged by the devotees round the year.

Kutlari is at a distance of 12 km from Handwara town and falls within the jurisdiction of Qalamabad tehsil of Kupwara district in Jammu & Kashmir. This village is not only famous for scenic beauty and trout fish but also for the sufi saint Hassian Saeb.

From available oral sources this author came to know that Hussian Saeb Kutlari was a great sufi saint of his times who worked tirelessly for the welfare his society.

Billions of thanks to Peer Mehraj ud Din, grandson, Sajdah Bagam, niece of this mystic, and Nisar Azam Sahib, a leading poet & translator for providing me vital leads for this column.

Born in 1929 at a small village called Kutlari, Hussian Saeb was admired in the whole area for his generosity and piety.