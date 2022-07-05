A Priority called Healthcare

At around 11 pm on 4th of May, 2022, I was rung up by my sister about my father’s serious illness. It was Beez (2nd of Eid) and I had gone to my in-laws at Amargarh, Sopore. The feeble way in which my sister revealed father’s sickness to me made me sense alarm.

Though she tried to delay the matter to the next day, yet, the pain felt in mother’s voice, in the backdrop, frightened me. According to her, he was in a terrible condition and should be hospitalized at any cost.

I could hear my ailing father cry as I put on my parachute-jacket. It was 11:30 pm when I left for my home. There was a chill in the air as it had rained all day.