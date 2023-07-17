A Problem in the Making

BY MOHAMMAD USMAN BHATTI and MUNEEB YOUSUF

For significant period of time, the politics and society of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Balitistan (GB) stood insulated from both scholarly radars and international media. It were the parts of Indian Jammu and Kashmir which took attention of scholars, journalists, and activists alike. However, this did not stay for too long and rather it has begun to change of late with in-depth ethnographic accounts and journalistic reports underscoring the plight of the inhabitants living in the Pakistan parts of Kashmir, a region directly administered by the Islamabad.

Politics in GB

In comparison to provinces of Pakistan, GB is treated ‘differently’ and a discriminatory treatment is meted out to its people. Earlier known as the Northern Areas, the ‘Karachi-Agreement’ of 1949 allowed no representation to the GB, thus bringing it under direct Pakistani rule‑an authoritarian move which is criticized even today by its people. In September 2009, Pakistan finally granted GB a participatory political system with some effective administrative powers. This appear to be modelled largely, but not totally on ‘Azad Kashmir’ political system. On August 28, 2009, “Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Order, 2009” was introduced through which the people of GB could have their own Governor and Chief Minister with some judicial reforms in a province like status while keeping constitutional rights in oblivion. It introduced a local legislative body known as Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA), whose 24 members are elected on the basis of adult franchise. However, the crucial areas of decision making remained with the Council headed by the Pakistan’s Prime Minister. GBLA has the legislative jurisdiction over 53 subjects. Interestingly, while the Eighteenth-Constitutional amendment of 2010 provided some leeway and autonomy to the different provinces of Pakistan, no respite of such kind was offered to the GB or its people, and have rather seen tighter control.

Not formally incorporating the territories on its side of the border, related to the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan’s ‘ambivalent’ and yet tactical position is driven by the concern that any formal incorporation of the region would imply an acceptance of the Line of Control (LoC) and a renunciation of Pakistan’s claims over Indian Kashmir. Hence, the rationale of keeping the status of GB ambiguous is to create the perception of its importance in case plebiscite is held on the political future of Jammu and Kashmir.

GB in the Context of Larger Geopolitics

Given to its geo-strategic significance, Pakistan maintains a direct control and close surveillance on GB, located as it is at the crossroads of China, Afghanistan and Indian Jammu and Kashmir. The direct rule from Pakistan in GB does not permit any democratic rights over there, as has been brought out by Ali in her recent volume on the region. Internally, the Pakistan state manages the region as a suspect security zone, and its people are constantly betrayed and alienated. The suspicion flows from the fact that G-B is a Shia-majoritarian region which poses a threat to the Sunni-ized Pakistani state, whom it controls through wide arrays of surveillance and military authoritarian structure. The Pakistan state has deliberately allowed and encouraged influx of Sunni migrants into the GB region, resulting in spike of sectarian violence. Consequently these migrants strive for various jobs, thus raising deep concerns within the indigenous community, as has also been raised in various news reports.