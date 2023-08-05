A Restful Night, An Energetic Day: Managing Daytime Sleepiness in Seniors

Excessive daytime sleeping, also known as daytime sleepiness or hypersomnia, is a common issue among the elderly. It can significantly impact their quality of life and may indicate underlying health concerns.

In this article, we will explore the common causes of excessive daytime sleeping in the elderly, prevention strategies, and when it's essential to seek medical attention.

Common Causes of Excessive Daytime Sleeping in the Elderly:

a. Sleep Disorders: Conditions like sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and insomnia can disrupt nighttime sleep, leading to excessive daytime sleepiness.

b. Medication Side Effects: Some medications prescribed for various health conditions can cause drowsiness or excessive sleepiness.

c. Poor Sleep Hygiene: Irregular sleep schedules, excessive napping during the day, and inadequate sleep environments can contribute to daytime sleepiness.

d. Underlying Health Conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as depression, thyroid disorders, and chronic pain, can lead to fatigue and daytime sleepiness.

e. Ageing Process: As people age, changes in sleep patterns are common, including shorter periods of deep sleep, which may result in more daytime sleepiness.