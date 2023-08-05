A Restful Night, An Energetic Day: Managing Daytime Sleepiness in Seniors

Excessive daytime sleeping, also known as daytime sleepiness or hypersomnia, is a common issue among the elderly. It can significantly impact their quality of life and may indicate underlying health concerns.
In this article, we will explore the common causes of excessive daytime sleeping in the elderly, prevention strategies, and when it's essential to seek medical attention.
Common Causes of Excessive Daytime Sleeping in the Elderly:
a. Sleep Disorders: Conditions like sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and insomnia can disrupt nighttime sleep, leading to excessive daytime sleepiness.
b. Medication Side Effects: Some medications prescribed for various health conditions can cause drowsiness or excessive sleepiness.
c. Poor Sleep Hygiene: Irregular sleep schedules, excessive napping during the day, and inadequate sleep environments can contribute to daytime sleepiness.
d. Underlying Health Conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as depression, thyroid disorders, and chronic pain, can lead to fatigue and daytime sleepiness.
e. Ageing Process: As people age, changes in sleep patterns are common, including shorter periods of deep sleep, which may result in more daytime sleepiness.
Prevention of Excessive Daytime Sleeping:
a. Establish a Consistent Sleep Routine: Encourage the elderly to maintain a regular sleep schedule, going to bed and waking up at the same time each day.
b. Create a Sleep-Friendly Environment: Ensure the bedroom is conducive to sleep – quiet, dark, and at a comfortable temperature.
c. Limit Daytime Napping: While short naps can be beneficial, excessive daytime napping should be avoided to promote better nighttime sleep.
d. Encourage Physical Activity: Regular exercise can improve sleep quality and reduce daytime sleepiness.
e. Evaluate Medications: If daytime sleepiness is a concern, consult with a healthcare professional to review and adjust medications if necessary.
When to Go to the Doctor:
a. Persistent Daytime Sleepiness: If excessive daytime sleepiness persists despite implementing lifestyle changes, it's essential to seek medical advice.
b. Frequent Episodes of Falling Asleep: Episodes of falling asleep at inappropriate times, such as during meals or conversations, should not be ignored.
c. Loud Snoring or Gasping during Sleep: These may be signs of sleep apnea, a serious sleep disorder that requires medical attention.
d. Mood Changes or Memory Problems: If excessive daytime sleeping is accompanied by changes in mood or memory issues, medical evaluation is recommended.
e. Impact on Daily Functioning: If excessive daytime sleepiness interferes with daily activities, work, or social interactions, seeking medical help is crucial.
Medical Evaluation and Treatment:
a. A doctor can conduct a thorough evaluation, including a sleep study if necessary, to identify the underlying cause of excessive daytime sleeping.
b. Treatment options may include addressing sleep disorders, adjusting medications, managing underlying health conditions, and improving sleep hygiene.
c. In some cases, sleep medications may be prescribed for short-term use, but their long-term use should be carefully monitored.
Dr Zubair Saleem is a Senior Geriatric Consultant and Gerontologist.
Dr Showkat Rashid Wani is a Senior Coordinator, Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir