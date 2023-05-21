A scheme for students with scientific temperament

BY SAHIL MANZOOR

The Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi, has announced the nominations for the current year 2023–2024. Students throughout the country can participate in idea competitions at the school level.

The world is advanced enough in the field of innovations, technology, and so on. With the passing of years, the population graph in the world increases. The increase in population is directly proportional to the increase in day-to-day demands. It includes everything from a needle to giant space rockets, from a toy to large water ships. One should have an observing, experiencing, and wandering mind. We are living in an advanced era where we are quite curious about inventions and technology.

Throughout the world, every leader talks about her country’s atomic power, its spacecraft, its war tanks, and several other weapons. "Men's power" hardly makes an appearance in the media. Every single person knows the importance of technology. Great scientists have laced the world with great, useful, wonder technology. Today, we are able to know the moments of our internal body organs, and we are able to know how long the network of our vessels in our body lasts.

Innovations are neither myths nor lies. Behind every single innovation, there is a human mind that collects, experiences, notices what is happening around him or her, and tries to resolve the difficulties faced by the world. It’s being circulated on the television screen about new technologies and how countries are making their mark in the field of technology.

Space rockets, water ships, and every country in the world is improving its science and technology sector for the upliftment of their country and wants to be powerful among the other countries. It is fortunate that the science and technology sectors in most of the countries are encouraging youths, motivating them, catering to them with scholarships, introducing fellowship programmes, and attracting them towards science and technology.

It is well said that "necessity is the mother of invention".

Let us explore a centrally sponsored scheme that is the Inspire Award, MANAK. Our existing generation is wholly and solely involved with technologies and experiencing bizarre things, and there are attractions that they are getting so involved in. Every invention has its own interesting story and facts, and then it appears in front of the world. We know and believe that our generation is full of potential and has quite intelligent brains. I will let you know how you can contribute to mankind and how you can troubleshoot the difficulties and problems faced by the dear and near. So let’s get started learning about the MANAK awards and how you can forward your innovative ideas to the Department of Science and Technology (DST).