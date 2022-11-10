A Scholar, A Statesman

Maulana Azad is accepted and acknowledged for his role and contribution as a journalist, Quranic exegete, an Islamic scholar, political leader and educationist of high caliber.

In India, 11th November is celebrated as the ‘National Education Day’ in the honor and recognition of Abul Kalam Azad (11th Nov. 1888— - 22nd Feb. 1958): a theologian, Urdu journalist, politician, educationist, an Islamic intellectual par excellence, an influential political leader of the first half of the 20th century and the first Education Minister of independent India.

Though his contribution is profound, however, he is a “forgotten” personality. In 2018, Syeda Saiyidain Hameed (the Padma Shri awardee writer-activist-educationist) in her write-up in The Indian Express (28th March) highlighted the forgotten legacy of Azad as: “No one remembers Azad. Not even the Congress, the party to which he committed his life. He has been relegated to a corner of political hoardings, a man with a topi [cap] and beard, a Muslim caricature. This is unlike what he remained throughout his life, the elegant, erudite statesman who towered next to [M. K.] Gandhi and [Jawaharlal] Nehru during the tumultuous days of the freedom struggle”. Similarly, (late) Professor Mohammed Ayoob (Michigan State University, USA) in his write-up “Remembering Maulana Azad” (The Hindu, 25th May 2018) described Azad as “an Islamic scholar and an ardent Indian nationalist”; but at the same time pointed out that it is “unfortunate that Maulana Azad’’s legacy, a superb antidote to majoritarian chauvinism so rampant currently, is all but forgotten today”.

In this context, below is presented an assessment of his life and legacy as a tribute to this great thinker and exegete, educationist and political leader, on his birth anniversary.