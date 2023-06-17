A Silent Suffering

In the realm of familial bonds, one would expect love, care, and support to be the cornerstones of relationships, especially between parents and their adult children.

However, an alarming and often overlooked reality persists in Kashmir also: the mistreatment and abuse suffered by elderly parents at the hands of their own adult children, especially married sons. This hidden epidemic of elder abuse casts a shadow on the sanctity of family, as vulnerable parents face neglect, mistreatment, and cruelty within the confines of their own homes.

Within the walls of countless households, the harrowing stories of elderly parents subjected to abuse remain concealed, their silent suffering unheard and unaddressed. These once-strong pillars of the family, who selflessly nurtured and provided for their children, now find themselves at the mercy of those they raised with love and care. How did this unfortunate transformation come to be?

Elder abuse, in the context of Kashmir, adult children mistreating their elderly parents, takes various forms, each leaving its scars on the physical and emotional well-being of the victims.

1Emotional and Psychological Abuse: The Hidden Battlefields Within Loving Homes

In the realm of elder abuse, emotional and psychological mistreatment inflicted upon elderly parents by their adult children is an insidious form of cruelty. Unlike physical abuse, the wounds caused by emotional and psychological abuse are not easily discernible to the naked eye. Yet, these invisible wounds run deep, leaving lasting scars on the hearts and minds of the elderly parents.

Within the supposed sanctity of their own homes, where love and care should prevail, elderly parents often find themselves caught in a relentless cycle of emotional torment.

Verbal threats, constant humiliation, manipulation, and degradation become the weapons of choice, transforming once-loving homes into battlefields of pain and despair.

The effects of emotional and psychological abuse on elderly parents are far-reaching, profoundly affecting their emotional well-being and sense of self-worth. Verbal assaults, berating comments, and belittling remarks chip away at their confidence, eroding the very essence of their identity. The homes that were once filled with warmth and laughter become places of fear and self-doubt, where elderly parents feel like burdens, unworthy of love and respect.

A key aspect of emotional and psychological abuse is the intentional neglect of the medical and other essential needs of elderly parents. Adult children, who should be their primary caregivers, may turn a blind eye to their parents’ health concerns, disregarding doctor’s appointments, necessary medications, and proper healthcare management. This neglect not only compromises the physical well-being of elderly parents but also exacerbates their emotional distress, further deepening their feelings of helplessness and worthlessness.

Communication, which forms the bedrock of any healthy relationship, is often severed or distorted in emotionally abusive situations. Adult children may deliberately choose to ignore or isolate their elderly parents, refusing to engage in meaningful conversations or actively shutting them out of family discussions. This deliberate silence is a form of psychological manipulation, leaving elderly parents feeling voiceless, unimportant, and stripped of their rightful place within the family dynamic.

The consequences of emotional and psychological abuse on elderly parents are devastating. Their mental health deteriorates as they grapple with anxiety, depression, and a sense of constant fear. The erosion of self-esteem leads to a loss of confidence and autonomy, making them increasingly dependent on their adult children who perpetrate the abuse. The once-vibrant spirits of these ageing parents dim, replaced by a constant state of emotional anguish and despair.