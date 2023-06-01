A site museum at world class site of Burzhama !

Recently, like other parts of the country, the international museum day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir, but very few people know that the museum movement in Jammu and Kashmir has, more or less, remained out of fashion and very less has been discussed for a long time now.

There exist very few museums in public as well as in private sector and ironically the state could not establish a single archaeological site museum at any of its wonderful archaeological sites.

Despite showcasing the world-class significant archaeological sites, decades have passed the state could not set up a single Archaeological Site museum at any of the archaeological site. Today we celebrated the International Museum Day and functions were held in few of the private and public museums at Jammu and Srinagar cities.

During the last few decades, archaeologists have discovered several archaeological sites and recovered significant archaeological artifacts and ancient coins besides finding the tools used by the primitive man in his Paleolithic and Neolithic periods.

There have been great advances when it comes to discovering archaeological sites and treasures of the medieval and early medieval periods, but even after having discovered a rich archaeological site treasures, there exists no site museum at any of the significant archaeological sites.

The most significant archaeological remains of Neolithic period at Burzhama, Kushan era remains of terracotta settlements at Harwan and Akhnoor, medieval period magnificent remains of stone structures of Parahaspura and Martand have got no site museums.

In fact, it is now a well established fact that, like many other places, Kashmir too is found as a suitable place for living by the early man. Earlier there was some confusion about its existence but the investigations carried by archaeologists to a greater extent have collected data to trace out the early living system of the man in Kashmir.