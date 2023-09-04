A Sterling Professor

Excellent teachers can change lives. Research has shown that good teachers encourage critical thinking, reflecting and learning across disciplines. These are the skills that can set us apart from others in life. And Ameen Sir is one such teacher who comprises all the essentials that could make him an excellent teacher.

Teachers comprise the world’s greatest treasure, and great teachers are blessings from God to enough lucky societies. There come hundreds of teachers in a learning life. Every year celebrating teacher’s day gives a chance to recall those teachers who had made the lives of numerous students more interesting and meaningful.



One such great teacher is Dr. Mohammad Ameen Sir. A beacon of love, wisdom and exalted view. My first meet with him back in 2017, just few days before teacher’s day promised for inspiring journey. It was our first step to five year journey.

During these years he managed me to stand firm and stay focused. It was a journey that kicked off with dedication and sincerity; a hypothesis that resulted in scores of readings, writings, and deletions. In everyone’s first stage of research the most troubling, rather confusing, stretch makes one to plunge into many doubts, and I was not an exception.

And on the track I too started looking for an escape—an escape to say good bye to that treasured acumen; a dream that I had nurtured over many years. Had he not been at the other end; the results would have been quite different.

I don’t want to exaggerate the things, however, this is the reality and story of many others that future will historicize. To be in his mentorship is enjoying the ecstasies of wisdom. He opens the vistas from known to unknown and goes on to travel - sataroon say agay jahan aur nbe hain.