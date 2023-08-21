A Tale of Transformation

BY AARIZ RATHER

In the shadow of the mighty Himalayas lies a region that has long been synonymous with conflict and turmoil - Kashmir. For decades, this picturesque valley has been marred by violence, terrorism, and political instability.

However, recent years have witnessed a remarkable transformation, as the winds of change blow across this once-troubled land, gradually shifting its narrative from terrorism to development.

One of the most significant indicators of progress in the region has been the gradual restoration of normalcy. As the security situation improved, daily life saw a return to a sense of normalcy, allowing businesses to thrive, students to attend school without fear.

The reduction in violence and tensions has provided a fertile ground for economic activities to flourish, fostering job creation and financial stability.

The turning point in this journey was the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, a move that aimed to integrate Jammu and Kashmir fully into the Indian Union. While the political implications of this decision were widely debated, its impact on the region's socio-economic landscape has been undeniable.

One of the most significant shifts has been the focus on economic development and infrastructure because of the Indian government's push to attract investments. Initiatives such as the "Back to Village" program and the "Himayat" scheme have been rolled out to empower local communities and provide skill training to the youth, a crucial step in shaping a workforce capable of contributing to economic growth.

In 2021-22, J&K achieved a milestone of 50,726 projects which was five times higher than the 2018 figure of 9229 projects. In 2018-19, only 9,229 projects costing Rs 67,000 crore were completed.

Subsequently, in 2020-21, 21,943 projects with an expenditure of Rs 63,000 crore were completed. The financial year 2021-22 set a new record by completing 50,726 projects.

In the health sector, 16 medical colleges, 14 tertiary care hospitals, 20 district hospitals, 1578 other healthcare Institutions, two AIIMS, two state cancer institutes and 15 nursing colleges have been added after 2019.

The development of infrastructure, including roads and communication networks, has not only connected remote areas but has also facilitated trade and investment. Economic development has become a central focus, with investments pouring into sectors such as infrastructure, tourism, and technology.

The picturesque landscape of Kashmir, once marred by conflict, started to regain its status as a sought-after tourist destination. The development of new roadways, bridges, and connectivity projects opened up previously inaccessible areas, breathing new life into local economies.