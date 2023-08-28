A transformative journey

This transition has sent a powerful message to Kashmiri youth: their opinions matter, their aspirations are valued, and they have the potential to shape the destiny of their homeland.

Corruption, another malignant issue that had plagued J&K has been systematically addressed by the government.



The Prime Minister's emphasis on the importance of transparency and accountability is a clear message to one and all that the era of impunity is over.

The J&K youth, who have been witness to the corrosive effects of corruption on their society, view this commitment to eradicating corruption as a vital step towards restoring trust in the system.



In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi also highlighted the critical role of technology in this endeavor.

The implementation of e-governance and digital platforms in J&K has not only streamlined administrative processes but has also reduced the scope for middlemen who often facilitated corrupt practices.



The digitization of services, combined with the government's resolve to punish wrongdoers, have garnered the trust of the Kashmiri youth who are increasingly engaging with technology and demanding greater transparency in governance.

Another remarkable aspect of the government's approach has been recognition of the importance of economic development in winning over the hearts and minds of the J&K youth.



The region's vast potential in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and handicrafts largely remained untapped due to years of Pakistan sponsored terrorism and neglect. However, with the introduction of targeted economic initiatives, the youth are witnessing opportunities for growth and self-reliance.

The 'Start-up India' initiative, for instance, has ignited the entrepreneurial spirit among the J&K youth.



The government's efforts to create conducive environment for business growth, coupled with financial support and mentorship, have empowered young Kashmiris to convert their ideas into tangible ventures. This has not only contributed towards economic growth but has also nurtured a sense of pride and ownership among them.