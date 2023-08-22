A vicious phenomenon

In recent years, the drug menace has emerged as a significant threat to societies around the world. With its far-reaching impact on individuals, families, and communities, addressing this challenge has become an urgent priority. The need of the hour is a comprehensive and multifaceted approach that focuses on prevention, treatment, and enforcement.

As per the Indian Express news headline of 18th August one addict walks into Srinagar OPD every 12 minutes. Drug addiction has become a burning issue since past few years. Our new generation is falling prey easily to the drugs. There are various factors responsible for such a pandemic like situation. The society on the whole directly or indirectly responsible.

We need to take steps to eradicate this evil otherwise be ready for the consequences. Since a few years we have analysed the surge in inhuman incidents which are unbelievable. Before a few years one couldn’t even think about such incidents but, nowadays it has become a common thing. The main reason behind such incidents is drug addiction.

We need to understand the gravity of the issue and take all the possible and necessary measures to curb it otherwise we will have to face serious consequences.

Every person of the society in his own capacity needs to contribute at their level. We need not to blame Government or any other agency. In this article, I have tried to explore the gravity of the drug problem and suggest some strategies to combat it effectively.