A void that can’t be fulfilled

I was barely two and half years old, born to a lower middle-class family, when he picked me up from the warm lap of my mother to embrace me in his arms. As I share a kinship with him, he was the brother of my grandma, therefore the maternal uncle of my mother.
I remember, he told me that he visited my parents and had no intentions to connect me forever. However, his heart melted in my love and somehow, he convinced my parents to take me along with him.
Finally, he brought me to his home where he had a beautiful wife, two adult sons and two daughters. From feeding me milk with spoon to all the efforts he could make to create a home-like atmosphere for me. In a way it would not be fair to call him my second father as he always loved me in a motherly way.
When I turned six, he retired from the Government services. I remember him loving his stamp so much and keeping it in the safest drawer which had “Master Mohammad Akbar Rather” inscribed on it. He got his sons married who blessed our family with two new daughters.
I was admitted to a local English medium school. As time passed, his responsibilities kept increasing as he had to shoulder a large family single-handedly. Despite being a child, I was so sensitive to understand his struggle of managing everything on pension.
Let me recall a scene which has not faded from my memory for more than 15 years. After returning from school all the children used to go for Quranic classes which we call ‘Darasgah’.
Among others I was an 8-year-old when I finished learning the basic Qaida. To celebrate this little achievement, all the children were being asked to bring sweets from their homes.
When I announced it to my family that I completed the Qaida, Aba ji told me that he will get my favourite dishes on the first day of the new month. I asked one of my family members ‘how much does a packet of toffees cost? She answered, ‘it starts from rupees 50’.
I stared at my piggybank where I used to keep my pennies. However, down on my luck I could find only 28 rupees in it. As I knew it was the last week of the month and there might be no cash left in Aba ji’s pocket, so I hesitated to ask for it from him.
Next day in Darasgarh, I was unable to face my teacher with no sweets in my hands. So, I chose a corner to sit with my head down. To avoid the gaze of friends, I kept reciting the first verses starting with “Alif Laam Meem”.
To my utter surprise I saw Aba ji approaching the door, pointing towards me. He handed me a decorated pack and said, “This is sweets. Go and distribute it among your friends”. My words can’t do justice to express the feeling of joy I got at that moment.
Not even tons of gold and diamond could excite me the way that a special pack of toffees could. I jumped to share the candies with tearful eyes and a million-dollar smile on my face.
Very recently I completed my graduation, but truth be told no books or pamphlets could teach me what he taught me. It is only because of his actions that I understood the true meaning of the terms: kindness, selflessness, compassion and being charitable.
Let me recall an incident when a lady selling shoes entered our home and he liked a pair. Instead of bargaining with her, he gave her 10% extra for the shoe price.
When I enquired, why did he pay extra money? “When we go to big malls and departmental stores there are such protocols that you can’t bargain for lower prices, but when it comes to fishmongers, street food vendors and such sellers we almost dry up their throats even for 50 rupees.
These workers chose to turn their blood into sweat in order to earn instead of begging and practicing illegal activities” He explained beautifully. I wish I could inculcate some of his traits in my character. I remember how he used to go to neighbours to see if they had food or basic necessities.
After his funeral procession we came across a flock of unknown people who shrieked and delineated his charitable nature; how silently he had been helping the poor even without the knowledge of his own family members. He set some exceptional examples of love.
Once he went to bed and complained that the fabric of the newly bought sheet of his bed caused irritation to his skin. My last semester results were declared and with a happy face I hurriedly went to his room to change his bed settings.
“Get off your bed let me set it” I muttered. “No, No, let it be! Change it some other time, today neither the roughness of the sheet nor any other thing can disturb my peace because you have scored 90%.
Dear Aba ji, my heart aches to accept that you are no more amongst us. And it’s been many days since you flew to heaven leaving behind an ocean of memories.
For the complete three months after cancer cells in your liver were detected we glued our eyes to you like a watchman who is obliged to safeguard some treasure. I didn’t let my lids close as I was afraid if you would not be there on opening up my eyes again.
I thought by holding your hand and not letting you alone even for a while will keep you away from the death throes.
But as the Quran says: wherever you may be, death will overtake you, even if you should be within the towers of lofty construction.
The pain of separation from you has made me so strong that now I can endure all the losses the universe can offer me. My name hungers to be called with the same affection your voice had for me.
Anyway, indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return. Dearest Aba ji, at last let me know that your death left a huge void inside me that can never be filled. You left me half orphaned!
Quasir Hassan pursues masters in English literature
