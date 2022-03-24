A void that can’t be fulfilled

I was barely two and half years old, born to a lower middle-class family, when he picked me up from the warm lap of my mother to embrace me in his arms. As I share a kinship with him, he was the brother of my grandma, therefore the maternal uncle of my mother.

I remember, he told me that he visited my parents and had no intentions to connect me forever. However, his heart melted in my love and somehow, he convinced my parents to take me along with him.

Finally, he brought me to his home where he had a beautiful wife, two adult sons and two daughters. From feeding me milk with spoon to all the efforts he could make to create a home-like atmosphere for me. In a way it would not be fair to call him my second father as he always loved me in a motherly way.