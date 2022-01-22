A warm, cosy house

The Valley of Kashmir is a part of the vast Himalayan ranges. This region is highly populated in the entire Himalayan ranges due to vast flat plains of this Valley.
However, it is surrounded by mountain ranges of Pir-Panchal and Zaskar directly. The climate of this region is temperate with spring season starting in March and ending around mid of May.
During this time of year the temperatures during day rise gradually from 15 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius and the night temperatures are colder from 4 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius.
This period of time has the maximum precipitation in the form of rainfall which are caused by westerly winds. The summers are from mid of May to mid of September with the day temperatures usually being above 28 degrees Celsius and on average on a July day can be 30 degrees Celsius.
The night temperatures may go up to 18 degrees Celsius. The high temperatures are accompanied by high humidity particularly during the month of July on account of Monsoon winds. Autumn is a pleasant time of the year in the Valley of Kashmir with temperatures being around 23 degrees Celsius during days for mid of September to end of October.
There is little rainfall during this period. It is important to recognise that winters are the longest period stretching for next four and half months when day temperatures on an average drop to 7 degrees Celsius in the month of January and night temperatures are at minus (-) 2 degrees Celsius on average.
This is a period of good amount of precipitation in the form of snow as well. These all temperatures are for the Capital city of Srinagar and temperatures drop further upto 7.5 degrees more with rise in altitude on all sides of the City of Srinagar just within the radius of 15-20 Kms.
The proximity of the mountain ranges keeps the valley cold during the nights for most of the year. It is only during the southern monsoon winds in the month of July particularly that the nights are moderate to warm. The sunshine moreover is least in the month of January (70 hours) and most in the month of June at 250 hours.
The average annual temperature of Srinagar City is just 11.8 degrees Celsius which is below the normal room temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. In such cold climates, what should be an idea of our warm and liveable house dwelling is the first question; that needs to be asked. There are many answers to this question but what will be effective will be dictated by this line:
“Blessed be the ragged garment, which keeps me warm during the winter”
The construction of our houses that had wood, clay, bricks and burz pash (Birch Wood) would be the first option. However, the general population have described them as obsolete while as the architects and the engineers have come up with contemporary (new) designs, materials and techniques of construction. Although the benefits of this old house construction are many:
1. The traditional feel to the house, the abode of art lovers
2. The warmth and comfort in housing due to the use of thick clay walls which trap heat and radiate it back during night and don’t allow the summer heat to penetrate inside.
3. The use of wood as supporting material trapped inside clay walls with use of small bricks acting as flexible earthquake load transferring mechanism and thereby, wonderful flexibility to the house and its earthquake performance.
4. It is not that this has not been re-invented in houses constructed in hills of Kashmir post earthquake of year 2005.
For last forty years particularly, the construction of our houses has focused on replacing these materials due to their disadvantages; birch wood ’burz pash’ was replaced because it would require ploughing of snow. While as mud and wood walls were replaced with brick and cement plaster; moreover, wood material was no longer seasoned and became rare and costlier. Concrete and cement plastered walls in 1980s served as the great replacement to such traditional materials and their use has expanded every year.
The change in the materials was facilitated with introduction of new work-force and setting up of new cement plants, providing materials at cheaper costs and quick execution of workmanship. Forty years later, the construction techniques and material quality has advanced worldwide in many areas; however, at the same time the use of new technology in concrete and brick masonry construction in the valley of Kashmir in construction of houses has been missing.
Further it has been seen that the new house construction is happening without use of proper design principles and the workmanship executing the construction is laymen to the maintenance of quality in construction which was found prevalent in old house constructions.
Our architects have been progressing to use of materials like Aluminium, PVC based ma-terials for windows; putty based, PVC based walls, and veneer based false ceilings and wall claddings; use of marbles and stones is prevalent in floorings.
These all materials by nature are very good to moderate conductors of heat and lead to irreversible damage to our building health in such cold climates. General population has adopted use of wall wood cladding/paneling for providing an artistic feel of warmth to the house.
But the effectiveness of this wall wood paneling is seen to be zero in terms of preventing heat losses from our houses; due to their wrong techniques of construction and the material in prevalence. The flooring that we provide in our ground floor has been replaced from mud and wooden planks by cement and concrete flooring which is in direct contact with cold and wet soil below.
So the second option naturally would be to change the materials and techniques of our design, keeping basic materials the same as are prevalent in our house construction today. The idea of better housing would be to design our houses properly, considering the climate of the place; to incorporate the effects of thermal heat losses, reduce these losses and provide an envelope of insulation in our houses from different materials available at minimum to maximum costs.
The ideas have to revolve around rectifying the damage that we have done to the construction of our houses by working out and adopting the schematics of the corrections to be adopted. In this work that is to be done, the effective thermal insulation strategies are being worked out as per the problems and the grey areas are being identified.
At IUST Awantipora in the Department of Civil Engineering, we are researching on projects that could be beneficial in formulating strategies for rationalising the plan for future of building constructions in Kashmir valley.
More Questions will be covered in the articles to follow.
Dr Shujaat Hussain is working in areas of fire engineering and thermal insulation of buildings. He has obtained his PhD from IIT Roorkee in fire engineering of structures
