A warm, cosy house

For last forty years particularly, the construction of our houses has focused on replacing these materials due to their disadvantages; birch wood ’burz pash’ was replaced because it would require ploughing of snow. While as mud and wood walls were replaced with brick and cement plaster; moreover, wood material was no longer seasoned and became rare and costlier. Concrete and cement plastered walls in 1980s served as the great replacement to such traditional materials and their use has expanded every year.

The change in the materials was facilitated with introduction of new work-force and setting up of new cement plants, providing materials at cheaper costs and quick execution of workmanship. Forty years later, the construction techniques and material quality has advanced worldwide in many areas; however, at the same time the use of new technology in concrete and brick masonry construction in the valley of Kashmir in construction of houses has been missing.

Further it has been seen that the new house construction is happening without use of proper design principles and the workmanship executing the construction is laymen to the maintenance of quality in construction which was found prevalent in old house constructions.

Our architects have been progressing to use of materials like Aluminium, PVC based ma-terials for windows; putty based, PVC based walls, and veneer based false ceilings and wall claddings; use of marbles and stones is prevalent in floorings.

These all materials by nature are very good to moderate conductors of heat and lead to irreversible damage to our building health in such cold climates. General population has adopted use of wall wood cladding/paneling for providing an artistic feel of warmth to the house.

But the effectiveness of this wall wood paneling is seen to be zero in terms of preventing heat losses from our houses; due to their wrong techniques of construction and the material in prevalence. The flooring that we provide in our ground floor has been replaced from mud and wooden planks by cement and concrete flooring which is in direct contact with cold and wet soil below.