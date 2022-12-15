A warrior for social justice

Kashmir is an acknowledged paradise on Earth. Every year lacs of tourists visit the valley to enjoy the beauty of nature. Kashmiris are also known for their hospitality. The people living in paradise are also famed for their unique of qualities love and affection for other regions and religions.

During the period of turmoil we have witnessed number of such incidents where the people of Valley have offered food and shelter for tourists and Yatris, even shared the milk and biscuit meant for their children during shutdown or Covid period lockdown - this we call Kashmiri culture.

The soil has given birth not only to prominent Sufi Saints but many eminent personalities and activists of valley have got recognition for their excellent work across country. Their contribution in social sector is appreciable and even after their death people can’t forget their selfless services for poor and needy.