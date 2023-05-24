For a long, higher education has been considered one of the most powerful levers for socio-economic development. It has also been deemed responsible for up-skilling the human resource and infusing among them the novelty.

'We have witnessed that the demands and requirements of our society are rapidly changing, which has a long-lasting impact on academia & industry. As a result, the relationship between higher education and the industry is being relooked, remodelled and reshaped. Indian higher education is working tirelessly to meet the new challenges of un-skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling its human resource. A need has also been felt for a strong bond between academia and the industry.

NEP-2020 has envisaged focusing on skill-based education; the academia has realised that they must keep themselves up to date with industrial trends more than ever. As a result, society has witnessed that institutions of higher learning are now very receptive to building a reshaped partnership and collaboration with the industry, which is a welcome change. Such a partnership has opened new doors to getting further sponsorship for academic research.