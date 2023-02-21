Abdominal Gas: How to deal with it?

Gas is a psychological embarrassment.

Gas is one of the commonest human problems. Gas problem is more a social nuisance and psychological embarrassment than a health hazard.

Gas in many has caused broken marriages; many have never attended a social function and in many gases cause a major psychological breakdown. Many wish to enjoy a good feast meal and have never tasted it.

Why is abdominal gas such an intractable problem in the community and why cannot we get rid of the gas in those who suffer from it? To answer this, we need a detailed discussion on the formation of intestinal gas and the way it causes suffering in those who have it.

Gas is a normal constituent of the bowel in every person.

Gas is a normal constituent of the intestines in every person. An estimated 200 ml of gas is present in every healthy person’s intestine.

All of us pass gas per anus (flatus) between 10 to 20 times per day and the amount passed per anus per day ranges from 500 to 1500 ml (average 700 ml).

Five gases namely nitrogen (N2), oxygen (O2), carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrogen (H2) & methane (CH4) are the main constituents in normal persons and are in varied proportions.

What are the sources of intestinal gas?

Broadly there are 5 sources of intestinal gas, which include: (i). air swallowing, (ii). CO2 in the upper intestines from the interaction of bicarbonate and acid, (iii). H2 by intestinal bacteria during fermentation of carbohydrates or protein, (iv) formation of CH4 by a common bacteria in the colon namely Methanobrevibacter smithii, CH4 is formed by combining 4 molecules of H2 and one molecule of CO2 (4H2+CO2 → CH4+2HO2), (v). formation of odoriferous (foulsmelling) gases by bacterial fermentation of sulfate, cysteine, and mucin (namely hydrogen sulfide); methane (namely methanethiol); and garlic (namely allyl methyl sulfide). H2 & CH4 always diffuse from the intestines into the blood and these gases reach the lungs and then are excreted out through breath. In contrast, N2 diffuses from the blood into the intestines. Thus, the major source of N2 in the flatus may be the diffusion of the gas from blood to the intestinal lumen. Secondly, the rate of propulsion and passage of gases out of the intestines is a crucial determinant of the amount of gas staying in the abdomen.