Abdul Kalam: The Guiding Light for Students

BY SAIMA NABI

Every year, on the h occasion of student’s day in India, we pay tribute to a remarkable individual who inspired countless young minds with his wisdom, vision, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of society. Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, lovingly known as "people's president" and the "Missile Man of India," remains a source of inspiration for students across the nation. On this student’s day, let's reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in the invaluable lessons he left behind for students of all ages.

Dr Kalam’s contribution to the field of science and technology are legendary. He played a pivotal role in India's nuclear and space programs, and he was the driving force behind India's pokhran-ll nuclear tests. His achievements underscore the importance of scientific temper and Innovation. For students, Dr. Kalam's life teaches that science and technology are powerful tools that can transform the nation and the world.

One of the Kalam's most cherished beliefs was the power of education. He frequently interacted with students, emphasizing the role of education in shaping the future. Dr. Kalam recognized that students are the architects of the nation's destiny, and he encouraged them to embrace education as a means of personal and societal growth. He once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. This message remains relevant to this day, reminding students of their responsibility to strive for excellence in their studies.