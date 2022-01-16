Academia and Pandemic

Since the outbreak of Covid19 in 2020, there has been a paradigm shift in the mode of education across Jammu and Kashmir. The pandemic, in its initial phase, hit the education sector very badly.

But with the periodic review of the prevailing situation by the government in the last three years and easing of the pandemic, the education sector seemed limping back to normal even as physical education activities started resuming in schools, colleges and universities across Jammu and Kashmir.

However, as the third wave of Covid19 has hit the globe with the new Omicron variant, the J&K government again ordered shifting of education to online mode.

On January 9, it issued guidelines for all schools, colleges, polytechnics, coaching centers and ITIs to adopt online mode of offering education till further orders.