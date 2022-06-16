Accepting others as they are

Almost every father wants his son to be like him. So does a mother want her daughter to be like her. This is the root cause of many a father-son dispute, friction and spoiled relationship.

We ignore the basic fact of life so remarkably highlighted by Kahlil Gibran when he said: “Your children do not belong to you, they come through you.”

Well, that is at the parental level. In the case of husband-wife relationship, we all have our moments when we struggle to accept each other as we are.

Many a bickering, divorce could have been avoided and suicides averted, if only we recognized that becoming more accepting of each other is one way to make their relationship more positive.

The more accepting we are, the more our relationships can flourish. And the more our relationships flourish, the more positive experiences we’ll have with others. There is no case for “my way or highway” attitude.