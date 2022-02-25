Access to healthcare facilities and the hardships of Tribals

Developing countries are plagued by short life expectancy and high sickness rates, despite impressive gains in the last few decades. Poor sanitation and nutrition, insufficient health, education, and inadequate medical facilities are the main causes for this situation.
Although there is widespread agreement on the importance of health in general and women’s health in particular, many people, most of them women, are deprived of this privilege. In Jammu and Kashmir women suffer discrimination in almost all indicators of health status and are at risk of further marginalisation.
Health evokes different images for different people. One person might think of well-equipped hospitals, well dressed nurses and smiling staff, others might think of shelter, food, safe drinking water and a secure job that ensures all of above.
Lately, positive psychology has emphasised the importance of mental health and well being as an important indicator of human health. But it all depends upon where a person stands in the society.
The holistic perspective of health takes into account not only existing technologies and organization but it also underlines the importance of social determinants that contribute to peoples’ well-being –such as food availability and nutritional status of population, drinking water supply, education, housing, employment and last but not the least the status of women.
People’s health can be defined as an outcome of the interplay of socioeconomic, cultural, political and technological forces. This outcome varies depending on gender, class stratification and regional factors.
In the Kashmir context, marginalised social groups are primarily the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities. Gujjars and Bakarwals of the J&K were listed as tribe by the Government of India in 1991 along with 722 other tribes but till today they are not getting the benefits which other tribes are availing in the country.
The plight of the Gujjar/Bakarwal population across the state is miserable. Living in the vicinity of the borders, they are forced to live like refugees in their own territories.
Their complex geographical location has not only made their life inaccessible to people from wider society, but they have to flee their homes on the many occasions when hostilities between India and Pakistan increase.
After the Partition, the Gujjars and Bakarwals have been suffering and living temporarily in one place or another. This group has been subjected to isolation, exclusion, neglect and underdevelopment owing to their geographical location and cultural exclusivity.
In Jammu and Kashmir, tribal populace face a lot of challenges ranging from marginalisation to non recognition by other ethnic groups. Thus, in totality, the exclusion of this community denotes the following characteristics including inability to participate effectively in economic, social, political and cultural life.
They are the least privileged and most discriminated against community in the state of J&K. They are trapped in the vicious circle of various sensitive factors such as inaccessibility, marginality of resources, fragility, poor carrying capacity, vulnerability of non-farm employment, un-explored niches, out-migration and identity change due to displacement etc
Tribals in Kashmir experience the most difficult challenge in terms of health, sanitation and accessibility. Maternal malnutrition, anaemia and pregnancy related health vulnerabilities are the major health issues prévalent among the tribal women in Kashmir.
Tribal women experience severity in health related issues in addition to their contingent miseries such as inaccessibility to education, land property, and other economic resources.
Besides this, the climatic variability has effects on health and lives of these people dwelling in these inhospitable and inaccessible geographical terrains of Kashmir. Poor sanitation and nutrition, insufficient health education, and inadequate medical facilities are the main causes for this situation.
In Jammu and Kashmir tribal communities suffer discrimination in almost all aspects of life. Poor conditions of their health are not an isolated case of neglect.
Serving in tribal areas/communities is construed as punishment by the healthcare professionals, most of whom belong to non-tribal backgrounds and, unfortunately, look down upon tribal way of life, consciously or unconsciously.
Despite the expansion of the heath care infrastructure in the state, it has suffered from shortages in providing adequate health care facilities that are both qualitative and quantitative in nature. In post-independence era, the policy formulation framework has been conspicuously urban-centric and elitist.
The peripheral identities, which tribes undoubtedly are, have been at the margins of development agenda. On their behalf, policies and decisions are taken by city dwellers and non-agriculturalist white collar elite.
It’s precisely because of lack of empathy with the tribal way of life, that their basic human rights of education and healthcare are neglected with utter disdain.
Although the NDA government took some concrete measures to ensure implementation of tribal welfare schemes in letter and spirit, including the one related to gender-specific policy formulation, much needs to be done, however.
Only better health improves the efficiency & productivity of labour force, which ultimately contributes to the economic growth & leads to human welfare.
In Jammu and Kashmir, tribal areas lack infrastructure particularly related to the supply of drinking water, electricity and educational and health services. Tribals of Jammu and Kashmir already face inequalities that shape the way they lead their lives.
COVID-19 has further accelerated the exclusion of these communities from wider society. Because of rich traditional lifestyles and the geographical isolation, their lives provide a facade of protection from the diffusion of viruses such as COVID-19.
However, chances of community transmission could increase if the interaction with remote communities by tourists is not stopped. The flux of tourist towards tribal communities may pose a significant health risk. The administration must take appropriate measure to tackle both livelihood issues and pandemic that is spreading from urban to peripheral areas of Kashmir including tribal belts.
