Access to healthcare facilities and the hardships of Tribals

Developing countries are plagued by short life expectancy and high sickness rates, despite impressive gains in the last few decades. Poor sanitation and nutrition, insufficient health, education, and inadequate medical facilities are the main causes for this situation.

Health is the fundamental human right necessary for individual well being at micro level, and indispensable prerequisite for economic growth and development in country /state at the macro level.

Health includes several areas and services such as the efficiency of primary health centre, fighting superstitions related to health, quacks, family welfare programmes like mothers diet, family planning and immunization and health awareness generation in general.