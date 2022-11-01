Acne: Treatment, types, prevention, and more

Acne is a skin problem that can cause severe types of bumps to form on the surface of the skin. It commonly occurs on the face and neck, Shoulder and chest. It is caused by the accumulation of oil, dead and bacteria in the pores of skin.

Each pore of skin opens to a follicle. The follicle is made up of hair and a sebaceous gland.

The sebaceous gland releases sebum which travels up the hair out of the pore onto skin. Sebum helps keep your skin lubricated and soft.

However, this lubrication can contribute to acne if the pore gets clogged by too much of oil produced by the sebaceous gland of follicle or if dead skin gets accumulated in the pore or if there is bacteria build up in the pore.