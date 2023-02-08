Adam Smith and the Idea of Free Market

In 1980, on an official visit to China, Milton Friedman, a Noble Laureate in Economics and one of the protagonists of the neoliberal thought, told Zhao Ziyang, then Communist Party General Secretary, “If China did not move to a free political system, it could never be rich.”

Ecstatic by the unprecedented wealth creation and augmented living standard in the Western world, Friedman was just decreeing the edict and intellectual euphoria of that era while condemning the government intervention in the market mechanism as evil.

Since then the conviction of the neo-liberalist thinkers in the virtues of idolizing one’s self-interests in unfettered market economy, as the only way of salvation and prosperity for the humanity, has accomplished the status of the article of faith and any deviation is reckoned as subversion.

But after five decades, China is only a rich and more authoritarian state with competency and ambition to replace the USA as the global leader and architecture of the contemporary economic and political thought.

If free market economy, as the neo-liberalists believe, is the only way of affluence then how does China managed to slink into the elite club and upset the credo? Or are there other ways to achieve riches without utterly venerating one’s naked self-interests while relegating the state intervention into the dark corners? And what does history tell us about the journey of nations to riches and ruins?