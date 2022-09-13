Addressing the menace of drug abuse

Over the past few years, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a steep rise in the burden of physical, mental and substance-use disorders over the past two decades.

Different studies, surveys and various reports have shown an alarming shift in the pattern of substance use in J&K unlike the past when J&K remained devoid from the problem of addiction for long.

The issue of drug abuse has become grave as the studies have shown a steep increase in the consumption of drugs by youth in different age groups.

The menace of drug addiction is widely spread, fast rising and is quickly taking the form of an epidemic.

A latest study by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Kashmir, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has stated that the places where a bus cannot go, the deadly drugs reach.

As per the study, the scientific data based on community surveys on drug related problems in Jammu and Kashmir show that deaths have started occurring directly due to over dosages, convulsions, and cardiac arrests and indirectly road traffic accidents.

The study done by IMHANS has found that over two-third of patients start substance abuse in the age group of 11-20 years.

As per the study Nicotine addiction figures on the top as the survey has found that the most common substances of abuse identified included nicotine (94.4%), medicinal opioids (65.7%), cannabis (63.6%) and benzodiazepines (45.5%).

The study has found that 43.4 percent addicts consume other prescription medications, alcohol (32.5%), inhalants (11.1%), and cocaine (7.5%) while poly-substance abuse was found in 91.9 percent of the studied patients.

Earlier, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its report revealed that there was an increase by 35 percent in drug abuse cases in 2021 as compared to the cases registered in 2020.

The NCRB report revealed that 1,222 cases under NDPS, 1985 act were registered in J&K in 2020, however, the number has increased to 1,681 in 2021.