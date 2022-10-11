ADHD in children

Attention deficit hyperactive disorder is one of the most missed out conditions in children as it is either attributed to their disruptive behaviour, being naughty, over pampered, inattentive, a spoiled child, a mess maker in class.

But beyond these labels lies a diagnosis- ADHD: A Neurodevelopmental Disorder. ADHD is associated with neural pathways in brain functioning where it yields to problematic behaviours.

We all may have gone through a phase where it is difficult to sit at one place, not able to pay attention or have difficulty in controlling impulses. But for some people this phase is forever and it is so pervasive and persistent that it interferes with all the aspects of life: personal, educational, occupational and social.

ADHD is still one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood affecting approximately 11 percent of school going children. The symptoms of ADHD continue into adulthood in more than three quarters of cases.

ADHD is characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattention, impulsivity and hyperactivity.

When do you know that your child can have ADHD:

When these signs are persistent and pervasive, it can be indicative of your child having ADHD.