Adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour

There is a continuous surge in Covid-19 across J&K while the active cases are increasing at a fast pace. Even though the number of cases is gradually going down in Jammu division, the Kashmir Valley has seen a major spike in the daily count of cases from the past few weeks which has made the situation worrisome.

Despite repeated advice, the government guidelines for adherence to the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) have gone for a toss as people have started taking the virus for granted.

It seems that the people have forgotten the Covid-19 SoPs as they rarely behave in accordance with the evolving Covid-19 situation.

There is no doubt that the present variant of the virus is mild and its infection has not led to hospitalisation or the demand for oxygen facilities has not increased as well. But that does not mean people will prefer to get infected instead of taking precautions and remain guarded to avoid the spread of the virus.

Going by the figures provided by the government, Kashmir has witnessed a major spike in cases and out of all cases around 70 to 80 percent of the cases are recorded from Kashmir alone. Also the number of active cases is increasing with each passing.

In such a situation, people need to remain guarded and take all the preventive measures so that Valley does not witness the same devastating experience as was seen during the second wave last year.