Adjusting to Retirement: Challenges and Effective Handling

After an illustrious career of 4 decades, retirement should have been a well-deserved break for Rashid. He had made the right investments, had saved enough and was financially sound; he could look forward to a stress-free life doing things that he had no time for while he was in-service.

But things did not go that way and Rashid found himself unsettled and far from content. He had trouble making new friends, began to shun company and his family found him irritable, indifferent and often forgetful.

What Rashid did not know was that he was showing typical symptoms of Retirement Syndrome — the psychological inability to let go of the position of authority and having problems adjusting to the new role.

A workaholic and one who enjoyed considerable clout at work, Rashid found himself no longer in control of things as he had once been.