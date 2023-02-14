Ageing: A biological reality

BY DR. ARSHAD HUSSAIN

Ageing is an inevitable aspect of the biological reality of life, characterized by a natural process of growth and decline that occurs simultaneously. It is a complex phenomenon with its unique dynamics and processes, many of which remain beyond our control.

With improving global health, ageing population is increasing steadily. The world will soon have a unique demographic spectacle those aged 65 and more will outnumber those aged less than 5.

The world population of 60yrs and above is estimated to reach 2.1 billion by 2050 and has already doubled since 1980.

This is undoubtedly a cause to rejoice for global health initiatives but these celebrations may be premature if we do not brace up to these new shifts in the demographics.

Older people make important contributions to society as family members, volunteers and as active participants in the workforce. The wisdom they have gained through life experience makes them a vital social resource.

But with this demographic shift come the challenges and most of these challenges are to health care.