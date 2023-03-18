Ageing Eyes | A Comprehensive Guide to Eye Problems in the Elderly

3. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

AMD is a common eye problem that affects seniors. It occurs when the macula, the part of the eye that allows us to see fine details, deteriorates.

Symptoms:

} Visual distortions, such as straight lines seeming bent.

} Reduced central vision in one or both eyes.

} The need for brighter light when reading or doing close-up work.

} Increased blurriness of printed words.

} Difficulty recognizing faces.

} A well-defined blurry spot or blind spot in the field of vision.

Causes: Age-related changes in the macula.

Risk factors

} Age. This disease is most common in people over 60.

} Family history and genetics. This disease has a hereditary component. Researchers have identified several genes linked to the condition.

} Race. Macular degeneration is more common in white people.

} Smoking

} Obesity. Research indicates that being obese may increase your chance that early or intermediate macular degeneration will progress to the more severe form of the disease.

} Cardiovascular disease. If you have heart or blood vessel disease, you may be at higher risk of macular degeneration.

Treatment: While there is no cure for AMD, treatments such as injections and laser therapy can help slow the progression of the disease.

4. Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a condition that causes damage to the optic nerve, which can lead to vision loss. It is more common in seniors.

Symptoms: There are often no early symptoms of glaucoma, but as the disease progresses, peripheral vision can be affected.

Causes: Increased pressure in the eye.

Risk factors

} High internal eye pressure, also known as intraocular pressure

} Age over 55

} Family history of glaucoma

} Certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, migraines, high blood pressure and sickle cell anaemia

} Extreme nearsightedness or farsightedness

} Eye injury or certain types of eye surgery

Treatment: Eye drops, laser therapy, and surgery can all be used to treat glaucoma.

5. Dry eye syndrome

Dry eye syndrome occurs when the eyes don’t produce enough tears, leading to discomfort and vision problems.

Symptoms: Dryness, burning, and itching of the eyes, blurred vision, and sensitivity to light and eye fatigue

Causes: Age-related changes in tear production.

Risk factors:

} Being older than 50.

} Being a woman.

} Eating a diet that is low in vitamin A, which is found in liver, carrots and broccoli, or low in omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in fish, walnuts and vegetable oils.

} Wearing contact lenses or having a history of refractive surgery.

Treatment: Eye drops, warm compresses, and lifestyle changes can help manage dry eye syndrome.

6. Diabetic retinopathy:

Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes, especially untreated or undertreated diabetes. It can cause damage to the blood vessels in the retina, leading to vision loss or blindness if left untreated.

Symptoms can include blurred vision, floaters, and difficulty seeing at night.

Treatment may involve laser surgery to seal leaking blood vessels or injections of medication into the eye. Complications can include permanent vision loss.

7. Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO)

When a retinal vein is blocked by a blood clot, it cannot drain blood from the retina. This leads to haemorrhages (bleeding) and leakage of fluid from the blocked blood vessels in the eye.This condition is called retinal vein occlusion (RVO). It can be Central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) or Branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO).

Symptoms:

There is painless blurring or loss of vision. It almost always happens in just one eye. At first, the blurring or loss of vision might be slight, but it gets worse over the next few hours or days. Sometimes there is a complete loss of vision almost immediately.

Risk factors:

It is more likely to occur in people with diabetes, and possibly high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, or other health problems that affect blood flow. Mental stress and emotional distress is an important risk factor.

Treatment:

There is no way actually to unblock retinal veins. However, the eye specialist can treat by giving certain injections to prevent further loss of vision and other complications.