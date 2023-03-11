Ageing Gracefully: Coping with Urinary Incontinence in Senior Years

Types of urinary incontinence in the Elderly

Stress incontinence occurs when urine leaks as pressure is exerted on the urinary bladder, such as during workout, coughing, sneezing, laughing, or lifting hefty objects.

Urge incontinence happens when senior citizens have an impulsive need to urinate and cannot hold their urine long enough to get to the washroom. It may be a problem with senior citizens with co-morbidities like diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or stroke.

Overflow incontinence occurs when a small quantity of urine leaks from a bladder that is always full. A senior citizen can have trouble emptying his urinary bladder if an enlarged prostate is obstructing the urethra. Diabetes and spinal cord injuries can also result in this type of incontinence.

Functional incontinence occurs in many senior citizens who have normal bladder control. They just have a problem moving to the toilet quickly because of arthritis or other disorders

Urinary Incontinence in Alzheimer’s disease

Senior Citizens in the later stages of Alzheimer’s disease encounter problems with urinary incontinence. This can be due to not realizing they need to urinate, forgetting to go to the washroom, or not being able to locate the toilet.

Treating Urinary Incontinence: Due to the advancement in medical sciences we have today, more treatments and effective ways to manage urinary incontinence than ever before. The choice of treatment depends on the type of bladder control problem senior citizens have, how serious it is, and what best fits their lifestyle.