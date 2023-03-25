Ageing Gracefully, Hearing Strongly

We received a flurry of calls and inquiries about a topic that strikes close to home for many of us: hearing issues in the elderly. So we shed light on this important issue and provide some valuable insights into the common ear problems that our elderly community members may encounter.

1. Presbycusis is a type of hearing loss that occurs gradually as a person ages. It is the most common type of hearing loss and affects nearly half of all people over the age of 75.

Symptoms: The symptoms of presbycusis typically include difficulty hearing high-pitched sounds, such as the voices of women and children, as well as difficulty understanding speech in noisy environments. People with presbycusis may also experience tinnitus, which is a ringing or buzzing in the ears.

Risk factors: The risk factors for presbycusis include ageing, genetics, exposure to loud noises, smoking, and certain medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Treatment: Treatment for presbycusis typically involves the use of hearing aids or cochlear implants to improve hearing. In some cases, medications or surgery may also be recommended.

Prevention: While it is not always possible to prevent presbycusis, there are several steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of hearing loss. These include avoiding exposure to loud noises, quitting smoking, managing medical conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, and protecting the ears with earplugs or earmuffs in noisy environments. Regular hearing screenings can also help to detect presbycusis early and improve outcomes.

2. Tinnitus is a condition characterised by the perception of sound in the ears or head without an external source of sound. It is commonly experienced by elderly individuals.

Symptoms: Elderly individuals with tinnitus often experience a ringing, buzzing, or hissing sound in their ears. The sound may be intermittent or constant, and it can be experienced in one or both ears.

Risk factors: The risk of developing tinnitus increases with age, and it is also associated with exposure to loud noise, ear infections, earwax buildup, and certain medications. Other risk factors include high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

Treatment: There is currently no cure for tinnitus, but there are several treatment options available to manage symptoms. These include sound therapy, cognitive-behavioural therapy, and medication. In some cases, hearing aids are also recommended.

Prevention: To prevent tinnitus, it is important to protect the ears from loud noise by wearing earplugs or earmuffs when in noisy environments.

Avoiding the use of cotton swabs to clean the ears can also reduce the risk of earwax buildup, which can contribute to tinnitus. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle by managing blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes can also help prevent tinnitus.