Ageing with Dignity

Getting old is preordained. However, the process of ageing and the course of illness is not similar. To make difference between ageing and illness, the normal inevitable ageing process needs to be understood. Besides, awareness of the expected changes during ageing may even help in living a better life by decelerating and delaying the ageing process. As such, a long life span is not as important as a disease free life.

Studies suggest that the process of ageing begins in the womb of a mother. However, in the late twenties, there is a decline in burning of body calories at rest by 2%, every 10 years.

The muscle power and lung capacity also start reducing. But in older adults, the elasticity of the lungs and stiffness of the chest wall decreases significantly and in the late seventies, the capacity of the lungs may reduce to one-third.

Additionally, the muscle strength is reduced by 30-50% due to a decline in muscle mass. Cholesterol LDL (the bad kind) starts rising gradually after puberty whilst the heart-friendly High-Density Lipoprotein, HDL cholesterol starts declining.

So, regular exercise right from a young age is recommended as most of the ageing processes are accelerated due to a sedentary lifestyle. Limiting calorie intake is also one of the most documented and important interventions known for delaying the process of ageing.

In the early 40’s, skin starts losing its elasticity and moisture, and gets wrinkled. The hair may also get thinner and greyer. Regular use of moisturisers and drinking plenty of water may help in delaying skin ageing.