Ageless Talents

One very important issue that we have realised is ageism, which involves discriminating against seniors, especially in the workplace, solely based on their age.

Ageism in the workplace refers to the discrimination, prejudice, or bias experienced by older employees based on their age.

It manifests in various ways, such as exclusion from opportunities, unfair treatment, and negative stereotypes. This form of discrimination can have significant effects on seniors’ well-being, job satisfaction, and career advancement.

Hiring and Promotion: Older workers may face challenges in securing new job opportunities or promotions due to age-related bias. Employers may favour younger candidates, assuming they are more tech-savvy or adaptable, overlooking the valuable skills and experience that seniors bring to the table.

Reduced Opportunities: Ageism can lead to a reduction in training and development opportunities for older employees. They might be excluded from workshops, conferences, or skill-building programs, hindering their professional growth and limiting their potential contributions.

Unequal Treatment: Older workers may experience differential treatment in the workplace, such as being assigned less challenging tasks or receiving fewer responsibilities compared to their younger counterparts.

Retrenchment and Early Retirement: Some companies may implement age-based layoffs or offer early retirement packages to older employees, perpetuating ageism and contributing to financial insecurity for seniors.

Lack of Inclusivity: A work environment that lacks inclusivity may lead to social isolation for older workers. They might feel excluded from social gatherings, networking events, or informal interactions, impacting their sense of belonging and overall job satisfaction.