Aisha Amin: An Eminent Educationist

Pen in hand, I pause and reflect; how shall I write an obituary for Madam Aisha Amin (March 03,1935-May 13, 2023), an eminent educationist and a great teacher. While scrolling through the condolence messages posted on social media, Aisha Amin is remembered as straightforward, positive, accomplished educationist; bold, fearless, and a fiery orator who championed the cause of social justice and women emancipation. She was not someone to be dictated or be intimidated; she had her own mind and her own style of dealing with the crisis situations.

As an able administrator she took bold decisions for putting the school education department on a growth trajectory. She was a very strong lady and a fighter who braved many odds in life. She played instrumental role in education of weaker sections of the society. Her nucleus of life was concern for others.

She treated her subordinates as one family. She observed the behavior of subordinates with a microscopic vision. She could sense their problems; once her subordinate was rude in his behavior, he displayed frequent emotional outbursts.

After office hours Madam Aisha talked to him like an elder sister. The man had some domestic issues and the marriage was on the verge of divorce. Madam Aisha Amin intervened and helped the couple to remove misunderstanding and live happily.

Madam Aisha Amin had the ingredients of gratitude deeply embedded in her DNA. She was a power house of passion for multifarious activities, always full of energy to do things, helping poor and needy. She was not just a teacher, but a mentor, a friend, and a guide who had a profound impact on her students’ lives.

Her dedication to teaching, her passion for social justice, and her commitment to her students’ success made her an exceptional educator. She never followed the crowd when others were doing so.

Once a preliminary enquiry committee recommended that a particular student should be struck off from the rolls for her severe delinquent acts. As Chief Education Officer (CEO) she did not act in haste, prepared a detailed case study of that girl, and personally visited her family.

She discovered it was parental dispute which had pushed the girl into such weird behavior. She took the delinquency of that girl as a symptom of a curable disease and ensured her retention in school after proper guidance and counseling.