Al-Buzjani: A Great Astronomer

Abul Wafa Muhammad Ibn Muhammad ibn Yahya Ibn Ismail al-Buzjani, a great Persian Muslim scientist and scholar, was a mathematician, astronomer and geometrician. He was born in Buzjan or Buzhgan, Nisahpur, Iran on 10 June, 940 AD. He was influenced by Al-Batani, and Abu Nasr Mansur. He flourished and worked as a great mathematician, astronomer and geometrician in Baghdad and died on 15 July, 998 AD.

He learnt mathematics in Baghdad. In 959 AD, he migrated to Iraq and lived there till his death. His main contribution lies in several branches of mathematics, especially geometry and trigonometry. He worked in a private observatory in Baghdad, where he made observations to determine, among other astronomical parameters, the obliquity of the ecliptic, the length of the seasons, and the latitude of the city. He soon rose to prominence as a leading astronomer and mathematician at the Būyid court, conducting observations and research in the Bāb al‐Tibn observatory. Al-Būzjānī became actively involved in the construction of a new observatory in Baghdad. His collaborator was Al-Kūhī, another celebrated astronomer, who was excellent in mathematics, physics and in making astronomical instruments. The astronomical work of Al-Būzjānī and his colleagues in Baghdad mark the revival of the “Baghdad school,” a tradition with much vitality in the preceding century.

In honor of his astronomical work, a crater Abul Wafa on the Moon was named for him”. Abul Wafa is an impact crater located near the lunar equator on the far side of the Moon, named after the Persian Astronomer, Abu al-Wafa Buzjani. On June 10, 2015, Google changed its logo in memory of Abu al-Wafa’ Buzjani.

Apart from being a mathematician, al-Buzjani also contributed to astronomy. In this field, he discussed different movements of the moon, and discovered ‘variation’. He was also one of the last Arabic translators and commentators of the Greek works. He wrote a large number of books on mathematics and other subjects, most of which have been lost or exist in modified forms.

He made important innovations in spherical trigonometry, and his work on arithmetic for business contains the first instance of using negative numbers in a Medieval Islamic Text. His notable work is Almagest of Abu al-Wafa. His notable ideas include Tangent function, Law of Sines, several trigonometric identities. He is also credited with compiling the tables of sines and tangent at 15’ intervals. He also introduced the secant (sec) and cosecant (cosec) functions, as well studied the inter-relations between the six trigonometric lines associated with an arc. His Almagest was widely read by medieval Arabic astronomers in the centuries after his death. He is known to have written several other books that have not survived.

He was the first to build a wall quadrant to observe the sky. It has been suggested that he was influenced by the work of al-Batani as the latter described a quadrant instrument in his Book, Kitab az-Zij. His use of the concept of the tangent helped solve problems involving right-angled spherical triangles. He developed a new technique to calculate sine tables, allowing him to construct more accurate tables than his predecessors.